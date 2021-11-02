CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man returns to family after 118 day battle with COVID-19

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPKlM_0cjjDfIb00

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fields family welcomed back father and husband Daryl Monday at Encompass Health after a nearly 4 month battle with COVID.

“There were days when I just thought, ‘How am I gonna get through this?'” says Daryl.

He was admitted to an ICU in their hometown of San Marcos in July after two weeks of a worsening case of COVID. He was one of four in his family to get sick at the time, though the others recovered.

“As we got better and he worsened it was just like, ‘Why?’ Like, ‘Why him, why my dad?'” says Daryl’s middle child, Lindsey Fields.

Upon being admitted, he was put on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma. He would not wake up again for 90 days.

“Basically he went in in July and he woke up and it’s October,” said his wife, Laura Fields.

With their five kids at different schools and the family in the process of moving back to Abilene, it was an especially difficult time. Even so, they made the four hour drive whenever possible.

“It was hard seeing him like that, like I’ve never seen my dad that sick before,” says Daryl’s youngest, Lacey Fields.

“I thought he was going to die. I really thought that we were going to be losing our dad,” Lindsey said.

All throughout his stay, his wife Laura would sit by his bed and talk with him, hoping he could hang on for another day.

“I would tell him what the kids were doing, I would pray with him. Then I would always just end it by saying, ‘Don’t leave me here with all these crazy kids. We’ve got stuff to do.’ They did tell me on day 28, ‘He’s probably not going to make it,” Laura says.

Now 118 days later, Daryl is back, though 90 pounds lighter and with a stoma in his neck. He says this experience has given him and his family a new outlook on the virus.

“COVID has rocked our world,” Daryl says.

“You don’t really realize the seriousness until it is either a friend, a sibling, a parent,” said Lindsey.

Now he faces his final hurdle: rehab. At Encompass he will learn to stand, walk, and live again.

“We’re gonna get back to our way of life, and back to my family, and I can’t wait. I can’t wait,” Daryl says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KFOR

Christmas Carousel giving back to Abilene students struggling with hunger

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Later this week the Junior League of Abilene (JLA) will host its annual Christmas Carousel. Members eagerly anticipate the holiday-shopping event that is sure to spread cheer to the community while aiding in an even greater mission. One of the programs benefiting from Christmas Carousel is the Carepacks for Kids program, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Donate warmth during Jackets for Joy drive in Abilene area

(BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – Help keep your neighbors warm during the annual Jackets for Joy Drive. BigCountryHomepage.com is accepting new and gently used coats at several drop off locations around the Abilene area! Jackets of all sizes are allowed. Jackets for Joy will benefit the following non-profit organizations: New HorizonsNoah ProjectChristian Service CenterDay Nursery of AbileneCommunities in […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

LIST: Abilene area holiday events

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible. NOVEMBER EVENTS November 4 Door Décor Wreath-MakingThe Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Making Spirits Bright Preview PartyAbilene Civic Center – […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

Big Country AIDS Resources opens on-site pharmacy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since opening in 1988, Big Country AIDS Resources (BCAR) has aimed to help Big Country residents living with HIV AIDS. In that time they’ve opened a clinic, hired case managers, and assisted in educating the public about AIDS resources. Medication has also been available through their partnership with Avita Pharmacies, though […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Society
KFOR

Big Country experts give tips to safely prepare your heater for the winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With colder weather reaching the Big Country this week, many residents will be looking to turn on their heaters for the first time in several months. With space heaters or faulty heating systems accounting for 40% of house fires, here are some tips to be sure you’re safely staying warm. Cisco […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

2K+
Followers
816
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy