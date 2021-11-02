CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Baylor’s Bohanon Shows Growth During Game Against Texas

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3WBU_0cjjD6gX00

WACO, TX — Baylor is coming off a 31-24 win over Texas, where the Bears put on full display that they’re a mature team, and have the ability to learn from mistakes during a game. Gerry Bohanon finished 222 passing yards and 27 rush yards for 1 touchdown, bouncing back from his 2 interceptions early in the game.

“Very good to see, Gary, Shawn, Jeff, all take that in stride,” Dave Aranda said. “All say, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is why it happened. Here’s what we can do better. You know, technique wise. Here’s what we can do better. Play call wise, formation wise’ it was just the facts,man. You know, and so I think with that approach, we’re able to get by all the emotion and the feeling this and feeling that to get to the the antidote.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 44 News

TCU Upsets No. 12 Baylor 30-28

WACO, TX — No. 12 Baylor scored on their first possession of the game, as Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for a touchdown to lead 7-0. Later in the first quarter, TCU answered back with a touchdown to tie the game at 7. TCU led 16-14 at the half, after kicking a 24 yard […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Tyquan Thornton added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

WACO, TX — After a standout first eight games of the season, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday. The Bears wideout is currently tied for 50th nationally in receiving yards and has added five touchdown catches. So far this season, he leads Baylor in every receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Gary City, TX
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith continues to impress with strong exhibition efforts

WACO, TX — Most scouting reports for teams going up against the Baylor Women’s Basketball team will center around stopping NaLyssa Smith. That task is easier said than done, though. Just ask both of the Bears’ exhibition opponents. Smith had 61 points in just the 54 minutes that she played against Texas A&M-Commerce and West […]
BASKETBALL
FOX 44 News

Baylor ranked 12th in College Football Playoff Top 25

WACO, Texas – Baylor Football was ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season. Dave Aranda’s team was one of three Big 12 teams in the initial CFP poll. Baylor will host eighth ranked Oklahoma on November 13. The Bears are 7-1, and will play TCU this Saturday at […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
FOX 44 News

TCU and Gary Patterson Part Ways After 22 Seasons

WACO, TX — TCU and Gary Patterson mutually agreed to part ways, after coaching the Horned Frogs’ football team for 22 seasons. Special assistant coach Jerry Kill will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of 2021. Yesterday, TCU lost to Kansas State 31-12 dropping to 3-5 on the season. The Horned Frogs […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

(16) Baylor moves to 7-1 on the season with win over Texas

WACO, TX — Baylor Football just keeps on winning, as the Bears came from behind on Saturday to take down Texas 31-24 and improve to 7-1 on the season. Dave Aranda’s team trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Bears outscored the Longhorns 21-3 from that point on to […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Baylor Football ready for defensive challenge against Texas

WACO, TX — On Saturday, the Baylor defense will have its toughest test of the season when the Bears host a potent Texas Longhorns offense. The Longhorns come into the game with the second best offense in the Big 12 while the Bears have the second best defense in the conference. “Their throw game, their […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Weather#American Football#Baylor#Kwkt Fox 44
FOX 44 News

Baylor Women’s Basketball comes out firing from beyond the arc

WACO, TX — On Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team did something fans are used to seeing, as the Bears won. They also did something that fans aren’t as used to, which is letting the three ball fly. Nicki Collen’s team took 23 shots from beyond the arc against the Lions, and […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech Fires Head Football Coach Matt Wells

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Baylor Soccer Shows Grit Against West Virginia

Baylor University Press Release WACO, Texas – Baylor battled the Mountaineers for all 110 minutes of today’s game shutting out West Virginia in a 0-0 draw. This is Baylor’s last regular season home game before the conference tournament starts next weekend. The Bears dominated through the first 90 minutes out shooting the Mountaineers 14-7. Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and Maddie […]
SOCCER
FOX 44 News

Baylor’s Abram Smith Relishes the Workload at RB

WACO, TX — The Bears are on a bye this week, coming off a 38-24 win over BYU, where Abram Smith racked up 188 rushing yard on 27 carries for three touchdowns. Smith enjoys carrying the workload for team. “For the most part I’ll take whatever I can get honestly,” Abram Smith said. “They feel […]
FOOTBALL
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

14
Followers
61
Post
720
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy