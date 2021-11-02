Baylor’s Bohanon Shows Growth During Game Against Texas

WACO, TX — Baylor is coming off a 31-24 win over Texas, where the Bears put on full display that they’re a mature team, and have the ability to learn from mistakes during a game. Gerry Bohanon finished 222 passing yards and 27 rush yards for 1 touchdown, bouncing back from his 2 interceptions early in the game.

“Very good to see, Gary, Shawn, Jeff, all take that in stride,” Dave Aranda said. “All say, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is why it happened. Here’s what we can do better. You know, technique wise. Here’s what we can do better. Play call wise, formation wise’ it was just the facts,man. You know, and so I think with that approach, we’re able to get by all the emotion and the feeling this and feeling that to get to the the antidote.”

