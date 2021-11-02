Only minor injuries reported after crash closes SB I-69 Monday night

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Part of I-69 in Vanderburgh County closed for several hours Monday night after a crash.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m., about a mile south of the State Road 57 exit.

Investigators say a truck hauling another vehicle was stopped on the shoulder when it was hit.

One person had minor injuries.

The road remained closed for about three hours while crews cleared the scene. It was re-opened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

