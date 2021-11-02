CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Only minor injuries reported after crash closes SB I-69 Monday night

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKJfs_0cjjClLU00

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Part of I-69 in Vanderburgh County closed for several hours Monday night after a crash.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m., about a mile south of the State Road 57 exit.

Investigators say a truck hauling another vehicle was stopped on the shoulder when it was hit.

One person had minor injuries.

The road remained closed for about three hours while crews cleared the scene. It was re-opened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Pursuit leads to officer injured, one person arrested

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested after troopers said he led them on a pursuit and one officer was injured. Deputies were sent to a home for a disturbance and said Aaron Messmer, 44, had already left before they arrived. A deputy saw a vehicle matching Messmer’s description on SR […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victims identified in Mt. Vernon homicide investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple found dead in their Mt. Vernon home Saturday has now been identified. Indiana State Police said the victims are John Hall, 74, and Elizabeth Hall, 74. Authorities are treating this case as a homicide. Troopers said the couple’s cause of death will not yet be released because of […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Hazmat teams called to assist in Warrick County chemical leak

WARRICK COUNTY (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department (OTFD) was dispatched around 8:40 Friday night to a report of a chemical odor in the 5700 block of Brookstone Drive. The first crews said they arrived in the area to investigate and found an unknown chemical leaking down the hill from a industrial facility. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sb#Vanderburgh Co#Ind#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy