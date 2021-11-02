Systems back online after ‘power bump’ prompts flight delays at LAX

A “power bump” was reported at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday evening and delayed some flights, officials said.

The issue was reported around 7:30 p.m. by LAX officials in a tweet .

Many systems at the airport came back online after the power issue was reported, but some terminals were on backup power including Terminal 6 until about 8:50 p.m.

Extra staff and airport police were called in to help and officials urged travelers on Alaska Airlines to check their flight status.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.