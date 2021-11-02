CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Systems back online after ‘power bump’ prompts flight delays at LAX

By KTLA Digital Staff, Carlos Herrera, with reporting by Sam Bader
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

A “power bump” was reported at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday evening and delayed some flights, officials said.

The issue was reported around 7:30 p.m. by LAX officials in a tweet .

Many systems at the airport came back online after the power issue was reported, but some terminals were on backup power including Terminal 6 until about 8:50 p.m.

Extra staff and airport police were called in to help and officials urged travelers on Alaska Airlines to check their flight status.

