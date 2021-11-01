Rambus (RMBS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Nov 01, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Desmond Lynch -- Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Desmond Lynch -- Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Rambus third quarter 2021 results conference call. I am Desmond Lynch, VP of finance and investor relations. And on the call with me today is Luc Seraphin, our CEO; Rahul Mathur, our CFO; and Keith Jones, our chief accounting officer. The press release for the results that we will be discussing today has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K.

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Des, and good afternoon, everyone. Q3 was another strong quarter for Rambus. We delivered revenue in line with expectations at $81.3 million, generated $46 million in cash from operations, and hit our targets for profitability. This performance was driven by great execution from the entire global team.

Memory interface chips delivered record revenue of roughly $37 million, which is up 18% quarter over quarter and 23% year over year. We have high demand for server memory; and with that, we expect further growth and another record quarter in Q4. All of this growth and momentum are happening in the context of a very challenging supply chain environment across the entire semiconductor industry. As we mentioned last quarter, we are seeing the same shortages and cycle time challenges experienced by our peers.

We are proactively managing our supply chain and working closely with our partners to ensure our ability to satisfy the growing customer demand for our products and support the aggressive memory interface chip revenue targets we set at the beginning of the year. Despite these challenges, as I stated earlier, we delivered 18% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q3 and will continue to grow in Q4. In addition to the solid financial performance, we also achieved some very exciting product milestones. Our first-generation DDR5 RCD is in production and shipping in volume to customers.

In anticipation of the ever-rising needs of future data centers, we are also the first to sample a second-generation DDR5 RCD. This is an important achievement as we raise the bar on performance and maintain our leadership position in DDR5 memory interface chips. Turning to our CXL interconnect initiative. We're seeing high engagement across the entire ecosystem, including DRAM, OEM, and cloud players alike, and are getting great feedback on the needs of both the markets and our customers for our future road map.

We launched our industry-leading CXL 2.0 controller IT, including integrated security functionality that protects data with no performance overhead. This IP was developed by the team that recently joined from PLDA and will be a key ingredient for future data center architectures. This brings me to a broader progress across the silicon IP business where we are growing in size and scale with new products and design wins. We are leading the charge for critical technologies in our focus areas, including CXL, HBM, and security IP.

Through our continued internal development efforts and the additions of Northwest Logic, the security IP team from Verimatrix; AnalogX; and PLDA, our total silicon IP business is now on a run rate of over $100 million in bookings annually. In support of our company's performance, we are increasing our attention on environmental and social matters. We are focusing on opportunities to drive responsible, inclusive, and sustainable practices across our own operations, as well as our supply chain. This has led to continued improvements in our ESG structure and disclosures.

Overall, the team is executing very well. We brought in record product revenue and achieved industry-leading technology milestones across multiple businesses. We see a growing number of opportunities to address the critical challenges facing the industry and remain on the forefront of next-generation data intensity architectures. As we continue our journey as a leading product and technology company, I am very excited about what the Rambus team can accomplish.

Before I turn the call over to Rahul, I would like to take a moment to thank him for his contributions over the past five years and wish him well in the next chapter of his career. As we announced last month, Rahul will be leaving Rambus to pursue an opportunity outside of the semiconductor industry. We have appointed Keith Jones, our current vice president, chief accounting officer, and corporate controller, as the interim CFO. Keith brings a wealth of experience and expertise, and I am confident he will help lead the team through a successful transition.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rahul to discuss the quarterly financial results. Rahul?

Rahul Mathur -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Luc. I'd like to begin with a summary of financial results for the third quarter on Slide 5. Once again, we delivered a solid quarter with product revenues growing 19% and generated $46 million in cash from operations. We have consistently executed on our profitable growth over the past many years.

This has enabled us to invest in strategic initiatives, return capital to investors, and improve cash from operations and free cash flow. We've built a strong foundation for our future growth. Let me walk you through our non-GAAP income statement on Slide 6. Revenue for the third quarter was $81.3 million, in line with expectations.

Royalty revenue was $33.1 million while licensing billings was $66.1 million. The difference between licensing billings and royalty revenue primarily relates to timing as we don't always recognize revenue in the same quarter we bill our customers. Licensing billings for the quarter included $1.7 million related to PLDA, which closed in the quarter. Including our product and silicon IP business, we were delighted to report record billings for the company in Q3.

Product revenue was $36.7 million, consisting primarily of our memory interface business. Memory interface chip revenue was at an all-time high for the company despite the supply chain challenges seen in our industry, and we're delighted to see such strong demand from our customers. Contract and other revenue was $11.5 million, consisting primarily of the silicon IP business. We were pleased to report another quarterly record for our security IP business.

Total operating costs, including cost of goods sold for the quarter, came in at $62.8 million. Operating expenses of $48.2 million were in line with our expectations as lower variable R&D expense was offset by higher expense associated with the acquisition of PLDA, which closed after we had provided guidance for the quarter. We expect to continue to grow investments in our product road map in the coming quarters to drive long-term growth. We ended the quarter with total headcount of 694.

This was over 100 heads higher than the previous quarter as we integrate the strong engineering talent from both AnalogX and PLDA. Under ASC 606, we recorded $2.2 million of interest income related to the financing component of fixed-fee licensing arrangements for which we have recognized revenue but not yet received payment. We incurred $0.7 million of interest expense, primarily associated with our convertible note. This was offset by incremental interest income associated with our cash and investment portfolio.

After adjusting for noncash interest expense on the convertible note, this resulted in non-GAAP interest and other expense for the third quarter of $2 million. Excluding the financing interest income related to ASC 606, this would have been $0.2 million of interest and other expense. Using an assumed flat rate of 24% for non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $15.6 million. With continued focus on cost and disciplined execution, we again delivered profit that was above expectations.

Now let me turn to the balance sheet details on Slide 7. Our ability to generate cash has helped us both invest in growth drivers and consistently return capital to shareholders. The end-of-quarter cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $419.7 million, down from the previous quarter as cash from operations of $46 million was offset by net payments for the acquisitions of AnalogX and PLDA of approximately $97.1 million. As we deliver on the top line and execute on operational efficiency, we expect to continue to deliver strong cash from operations in the future.

At the end of Q3, we had contract assets worth $289.7 million, which reflects the net present value of unbilled AR related to licensing arrangements for which the company has no future performance obligations. We expect this number to continue to trend down as we bill and collect for these contracts. It's important to note that this metric doesn't represent the entire value of our existing licensing agreements as we have consistently renewed our royalty-based agreements in a manner that allows us to recognize revenue each quarter. Third quarter capex was $4.9 million, while depreciation was $5.4 million.

We delivered $41.1 million of free cash flow in the quarter. Looking forward, we expect capex for the fourth quarter to be roughly $5 million. We continue to expect depreciation of roughly $21 million for the full year of 2021. Now let me hand the call over to Keith, who will go through our guidance for the fourth quarter.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

Thanks, Rahul. Let me turn to our guidance for the fourth quarter on Slide 8. As a reminder, the forward-looking guidance reflects our current best estimates at this time. Our actual results could differ materially from what I'm about to review.

In addition to the financial outlook under ASC 606, we've also been providing information on licensing billings, which is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period adjusted for certain differences. As we have reported historically, licensing billings closely correlates with what we had historically reported as royalty revenue under ASC 605. Under ASC 606, we expect revenue in the fourth quarter between $84 million and $90 million. We expect royalty revenue between $26 million and $32 million, and licensing billings between $62 million of $68 million.

As Luc mentioned, this outlook represents another record revenue for the buffer chip business and record billings for the total company. We continue to actively manage through the supply chain challenges in our industry. We expect Q4 non-GAAP total operating costs, which includes COGS, to be between $68 million and $64 million as we increased investment in our strategic initiatives and include a full quarter impact of PLDA expense. Under ASC 606, non-GAAP operating results for the fourth quarter is expected to be a profit of $16 million and $26 million.

For non-GAAP interest and other income and expense, which excludes interest income related to ASC 606, we expect approximately $1 million of expense, which includes $600,000 of interest expense related to the convertible notes due 2023. We expect the pro forma tax rate to remain consistent at roughly 24%. The 24% is higher than the statutory tax rate of 21%, primarily due to higher tax rates in our foreign jurisdictions. As a reminder, we pay roughly $20 million of cash taxes each year driven primarily by licensing agreements with our partners in Korea.

We expect non-GAAP taxes to be between an expense of $4 million and $6 million in Q4. We expect Q4 share count to be roughly 115 million basic and diluted shares outstanding as we have completed the repurchase program we announced in the second quarter. Overall, we anticipate a non-GAAP profit per share range between $0.10 and $0.16 for the quarter. Let me finish with a summary on Slide 9.

Over the past several years, we have made substantial progress strategically, operationally, and financially. We have realigned our portfolio to address opportunities in the data center and to support long-term growth. Our product businesses are well-positioned in the market and anticipate long-term growth in each segment. We continue to invest organically in products like DDR5 and our CXL initiatives, make inorganic investments such as our acquisitions of AnalogX and PLDA, and we've returned value to our shareholders through share repurchases.

Before I open the call up to Q&A, I would like to thank our employees for their continued teamwork, execution, and resilience during these uncertain times. Everyone, please stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. With that, I'll turn the call back to our operator to begin Q&A. Can we have our first question?

Sidney Ho -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions. First of all, Rahul, thank you for the help over the years, and good luck with your next adventure. My first question is on the supply chain. You guys have done a pretty good job managing the supply chain last quarter.

It seems like the quarter before as well. Have you seen any customers holding back on purchases of your products because they can't get all the parts from other suppliers? And conversely, have you seen customers ordering more than they need because they worry about getting the parts from you? What are the indications you're looking at?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Sidney, this is Luc. Thanks for the question. On the supply chain, we do not see customers holding back purchases because of the constraints we have with potentially other components. So, we don't see that dynamics happening to us.

With respect to people over-ordering, what we see in the current environment that lead times are a bit longer, cycles are a bit longer, and there's lack of visibility. And we're also in the middle of the transition between DDR4 and DDR5. So, people make sure that they manage their ramp into DDR5 in a correct way. So, we don't see any, I would say, worrying behavior from our customers.

But our customers are managing the transition from DDR4 to DDR5, and we are supporting them to that transition.

Sidney Ho -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Great. That's helpful. Maybe my follow-up question is on the licensing billing side. I'm surprised to see you expect your Q4 licensing billing coming down a little bit on a sequential basis and up only slightly year over year given Q4 is typically seasonally stronger.

Plus, you have the silicon IP business growing very nicely in the past few quarters, and you also have the acquisitions coming in. Can you talk about the dynamics a little bit here for Q4? Thanks.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

Sure, Sidney. What we see in our licensing billings, we have a little bit of a mix in how the revenue gets recorded related to our silicon IP business. So, some of that ends up in the contract and other line item that you see, and then some amounts end up in the royalties and the license billings. And in large part, it has to do with if there's any services that we have associated with those agreements that will impact reporting.

But in any event, we really do see strong momentum in both businesses. So, if you take a look at the whole in aggregate, you do see growth.

Sidney Ho -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

OK. Thank you very much.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

Thank you.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. A couple of follow-ups. When I take your guide details, especially looking at your licensing billing contract and product revenue, it seems to me that there is a little bit of upside to expectation given what you have guided to for calendar year '21.

Now you also have the PLD cost that is dialed into your cost, but still, your pro forma EPS is going up despite lack of revenue contribution from PLD. So, my question is given the trend that I tried to highlight upside to your core business, that's enough to absorb incremental cost from the acquisition that will take a little bit of time to generate revenue. Is that the right way of thinking about the core business versus what you have acquired? And I have a follow-up.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

Thanks, Mehdi. The core business is really strong. You can see the guidance that we put forth for our chip business, and what you're seeing is just growth there as we really see demand for server memory. So that is a really strong business.

Our patent license billings business is solid. That's pretty stable, and we don't see a lot of fluctuation as we really do a good job at renewals. And last but not least, you kind of mention on the silicon IP business, and that has been a great story. As Luc mentioned, that is exiting the year at a $100 million run rate for revenue.

When we take a look at PLDA and AnalogX, we do see them contributing. So, in the current quarter, in Q3, they contributed about $1.7 million of revenue. Looking out to Q4, we're looking at a range of about $3 million to $4 million. And in particular, we expect a similar amount of costs.

So overall, we'll be relatively breakeven in 2021. But as we talked about before, we're looking at the revenues increasing for those acquisitions to about $20 million in 2022, and then they'll start contributing to the bottom line as well.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Got it. Clear. Thank you for the details. And then just looking at the trend with DDR5, how should I think about introduction of DDR5, all the mixed signals out there with the server build and new CPU? How do you see DDR5 traction from your end and associated revenue contribution?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Mehdi. That's a great question. So, as we talked about almost a year ago, we do see the volume ramp of DDR5 happening this coming quarter, Q4. We had production orders shipping in Q3.

We continue to see growth in Q4. So, this is a confirmation that DDR5 is starting to ramp in the market. As expected as well, we do see better pricing on DDR5, which is typically the case when the industry moves from generation to generation. And finally, what's really exciting for us is that when we look at our design win footprint on DDR5, it continues to be better than what we had in the successful generations of DDR4.

So as DDR5 ramp into the market, we expect to continue to grow our share. You probably saw as well that we announced the introduction of a faster DDR5 chip at 5.6 instead of 4.8, and this is in anticipation of the future needs of officers. So, we're continuing to charge the lead in terms of introducing the latest product to these markets so that we can continue to grow share.

Gary Mobley -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I guess I feel somewhat obligated to say some nice things about Rahul. I'm just kidding.

No, it's great working with you over the last five years, Rahul, and you will be missed. I wanted to ask about the outlook for product revenue in fiscal year '22, maybe not so much in actual dollar amounts, but maybe help us level set how the year may trend in terms of the key determinants of demand, the uniformity of the quarter-to-quarter demand. In other words, are some customers perhaps prepping their supply chain in anticipation of shipping servers based on DDR5? Can you fill the demand based on the wafer supply you have lined up with TSMC? And as well perhaps if there's any inventory or any inventory-related considerations and as well perhaps some of the supply chain constraints that some of your competitors may be dealing with that are allowing you to take some market share? Thank you. I know it's a lot.

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gary. Yes, that's a lot, but they're all great questions. I would start by saying that we continue to gain share in the DDR space. We were probably -- in 2020, we were in the high teens market share.

This year, we'll be above 20% market share, so we continue to gain share. As we said earlier on the call, in the third quarter of this year, we grew 18% quarter over quarter and 23% year over year, which is a much higher growth than the market growth, which is still low single digit. So, we do continue to gain share in that market, and we have no concerns whatsoever about the demand. Regarding the supply, we're facing what the whole industry is facing today in terms of supply.

This is something we're working on with our suppliers and the support of our suppliers, I would say, almost on a daily basis. We managed to work with our supply chain partners to get a record revenue in Q3. As we said, we will continue to grow in Q4. But I think what we're facing, as we said in the earlier call, is lack of visibility.

It's something that we plan week after week after week working with our partners, and it's difficult to have visibility. This being said, the fundamentals remain very strong. We expect to continue to grow share as we move into 2022. We may see -- we really watch this transition between DDR4 and DDR5.

As people ramp their products of DDR5, we see longer lead times, as we said earlier, as people want to make sure that they have the parts they need to manage this ramp of DDR5. In terms of filling the demand, as I said, we're working with our suppliers on a daily basis. We're working with our customers to work on the mix of our products as well and, so far, has been working for us. As I said, we had a record quarter in Q3.

We see growth in Q4. I think Q1, Q2 are going to continue to be tight as they will continue to be a daily fight. Maybe the second half of the year is going to be EBITDA. That's the way you look at it.

Gary Mobley -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Appreciate all the color, Luc. Either for Rahul or Keith, I wanted to ask about the operating margin in the fourth quarter. I think your -- all your different guidance premiere might point to adjusted operating margin somewhere in the mid- to upper 40% range substituting license billings for royalties or other way around. And so, I'm wondering if that's mid- to high 40% operating margin is sort of the new bogey as we think about 2022.

Thank you.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

That's a great question, Gary. So, the math you did is accurate. As we look into the -- 2022, one of the impacts that we do have is that our overall mix will change. So, we will have more product being part of a percentage of the revenue, which has a 60% to 65% margin opposed to the licensing, which has 100% margin.

So, overall, it could be in that range. What we do expect is overall growth into profitability as our revenue grows, where our profit margins overall should be relatively stable.

Gary Mobley -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations on the solid results. Thanks for the question.

Luc, I'm kind of curious -- and I apologize if you gave out a number. I didn't hear one. I know there's a lot of sort of indirect constraints on your business. Did you see any direct constraints on your product revenue business in the quarter, either on wafer or back-end test and packaging or logistics?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, of course. As I said, we do experience what our competitors and partners in the industry are experiencing. Depending on the week, we do see wafer concerns. We do see substrate constraints.

So, what we do is we work with our partners on a weekly basis. We replan our shipments on a weekly basis, and that's how we manage our supply to our customers. So, we do see pockets of constraints across the supply chain that can potentially impact us directly. But for the last, I would say, couple of months or three months, we've been working on them in collaboration with our partners to minimize the impacts on our customers and our growth.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

That's helpful. And then at the midpoint of your guidance, the product revenue is going to be up about 25% plus or minus this year. And I know that in the buffer business at the end of last year, you had some customer inventory that needs to get chewed through. But when you think about the 25% growth this year, do you feel that that's keeping up with the market, that implies share gains? And I guess more importantly, as you continue this transformation to more of a product revenue company, how should we think about the three- to five-year CAGR kind of in the product revenue, especially with things like DDR5 on the cusp?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So, we do see continued growth and share gain. And as we said earlier, it's mostly coming from the increased footprint of design wins from generation to generation. So even the last generation of DDR4, Ice Lake, we had a better footprint than in the previous generation, so that translated into share gain in DDR4.

We were first to market to DDR5. And as I said earlier, we have volume production orders from all of our customers in DDR5. And based on the information we have, we are leading position in the first generation of DDR5. And we're introducing as the first, simply introducing the next generation of DDR5 RCD.

So being first to market with high-quality products leads to a very good footprint in terms of design wins and qualification, and that leads into share gains. So that is what's happening. Going forward, to answer the second part of your question, we continue to see us gaining share. I think our DDR5 position is very, very strong.

Once you go through the supply constraint that everyone has, this will translate into higher growth than what we used to see in DDR4. And beyond that, we're also working on the development of companion chips that are going to add revenue on to the 5 modules and on the CXL-based products that will hit the market toward the second half of 2023. So, we have a rollout of products that will fuel the growth on the product side and because we started to introduce those products to market, producing share of those products. So, we see continued growth in the product space.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

And then if I could sneak one quick one in here for Keith. Keith, you mentioned in the answer to the last question, product gross margin sort of in that 60% to 65% range. Is that where they are today? How should we think about the DDR transition? And before you answer, I should have started with this, but I wanted to also thank Rahul publicly for all the help over the years.

Keith Jones -- Chief Accounting Officer

Sure, Gary. So, if you take a look at our gross margins today, what we have and what we see is that for DDR5, it's a new product introduction, so those gross margins are a little bit higher. But conversely, on DDR4, given where it's at in its cycle, those margins are being a little bit compressed as we see a little bit of ASP pricing pressure. Our team is doing a great job from a manufacturing standpoint to reduce the standard cost.

But at the end of the day, on a net-net basis, you do see that blended 60% to 65% range for our gross margins on product.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Kevin Cassidy -- Rosenblatt Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for letting me ask a question, and congratulations. And sorry, I didn't get to work with you much, Rahul. On the CXL, can you say what the adoption rate is? Do you have visibility into the next generation of server processors? Do you have an idea of how much the adoption is of motherboards designing with that that are going to use the CXL standard?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Kevin, great question. I think every generation of processors, whether it's [Inaudible] EMV or others, will offer CXL interface capability as part of their processor interfaces. So that's why we're so excited about CXL. There are several use cases of CXL.

And one that is of special interest to us is memory expansion as whatever processor you use, you would need access to more memory. So, the first quarter of the suite of product that we're going to develop is going to be a CXL memory expander. And that CXL memory expander, which will be compliant to CXL 2.0, is going to be able to use any processor platform being used in data centers.

Kevin Cassidy -- Rosenblatt Securities -- Analyst

OK. Great. And you had mentioned on the DDR5 modules that there's other components that you might be going after. Can you give us maybe a high-level picture of what we would expect the increase in your TAM would be per module?

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. First of all, on the timing, I think the three companion products on the DDR5 module, given our development schedule and qualification schedule, they will hit the market probably in the second half of next year. So that's where it's going to increase the potential revenue for us. And I would say that would probably add at this point in time 50% of content compared to the buffer chip itself onto the module.

And again, we're monitoring that. We're introducing those products to the market now. I think this is going to be something that will be relevant to our revenue growth in the second half of next year.

Kevin Cassidy -- Rosenblatt Securities -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you.

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kevin.

Luc Seraphin -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Well, thank you, Rahul, for all your help over the last few years. Thank you to everyone who have joined today for your continued interest and time. We hope each of you stay safe and healthy.

And we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Have a great day. Thank you.

