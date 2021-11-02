CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Inspection report finds several violations following death of elevator technician in Aventura

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVENTURA, Fla – A 28-year-old elevator technician was killed while working inside the elevator shaft at the Harbor Towers condominium in Aventura on Oct. 12. The details of the death were still under investigation, but a county inspection report from the following day found troubling violations. The report found the elevator...

