CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

$30 million VIA project still only used by handful of commuters

By Jaie Avila
foxsanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than thirty million of your tax dollars were used on a VIA park and ride on the far Northside. Three years after it opened, the News 4 Trouble Shooters found just a handful of cars are using it. We the park and ride garage each day for more...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

$200 per hour offered for snowplow drivers amid shortage

BOSTON - Forget Lyft and Uber some drivers have the chance for a much larger payday by driving snowplows. A shortage of snowplow drivers in Massachusetts last year meant some major roads were not cleared. And many towns don't want to see that happen again. So, they're offering major incentives.
NEW BOSTON, TX
azbex.com

Litchfield Park to Use HURF for Road Projects

Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf has pledged to make better use of Highway User Revenue Funds for local road projects. Arizona raises HURF monies through fuel taxes and other vehicle operations fees and then distributes a portion to cities and towns for road projects. Litchfield Park had previously allowed HURF monies to accumulate and used general revenue funds for the projects.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
106.9 KROC

Motorists, Commuters To Be Affected By Mayo Clinic Project

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A section of downtown Rochester will be affected by a Mayo Clinic project Friday evening and Saturday. A boiler will be installed at Mayo’s Franklin Heating Station which will lead to the closing of 2nd Ave SW between 2nd and 3rd streets Friday and Saturday evenings. The section of 2nd St. SW between 1st and 3rd avenues will be affected Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Via#Covid
CBS Boston

$9 Billion For Massachusetts Projects Including MBTA And Cape Bridges In Federal Infrastructure Bill, Markey Says

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $9 billion of federal funding from the infrastructure package will come to Massachusetts. “By investing billions more in Massachusetts, we can finally begin the process of replacing the Cape Cod bridges and updating the MBTA to make it more efficient and climate resilient. We can also advance essential projects like East-West Rail and help close our digital divide by connecting families from the Berkshires to Boston with high-speed internet. We will reduce roadway fatalities and promote clean drinking water across the Commonwealth, while creating good-paying jobs and spurring new economic growth,” Senator Ed Markey said. According to a statement from Markey, the money will be divided as: $4.2 billion for road improvements $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair $2.5 billion for enhancing public transit systems like the MBTA $1.1 billion to improve its water infrastructure $244 million for airport infrastructure $100 million to promote broadband access $63 million for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure $15.7 million to strengthen cybersecurity $5.8 million to protect against wildfires The funding would be over five years.
BOSTON, MA
realtybiznews.com

Ask Brian: What Do I Do When a Neighbor Encroaches on My Property?

Ask Brian is a weekly column by Real Estate Expert Brian Kline. If you have questions on real estate investing, DIY, home buying/selling, or other housing inquiries please email your questions to askbrian@realtybiznews.com. Question from Ken in AL: Hello Brian, I’m in the Army Reserve. While I was on a...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
chicagoconstructionnews.com

$27 million Bronzeville mixed-use project breaks ground near CTA Green Line

Chicago has issued a $27 million building permit for 43Green, a 10-story mixed-use project at 4308 S. Calumet Ave. in Bronzeville. The permit issued on Oct. 23 says James McHugh Company Co. and Dukane Precast Incorporated are sharing general contractor status. Landon Bone Baker Architects designed the building. Chicago YIMBY...
CHICAGO, IL
ocecho.com

Commuter Commons

Currently, there is no place offered to commuters to store their supplies for school. Commuter students rely on storing items in their vehicles or lugging around large backpacks. According to an article on the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website, “The extra weight can distort the natural curve of...
TRAFFIC
thecash-book.com

Use tax only issue on Nov. 2 ballot

Voters in the cities of Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Delta will decide next Tuesday whether their municipalities will be able to collect a local use tax on products that are purchased outside of Missouri. Jackson residents currently pay sales tax on purchases made inside Missouri. If we purchase something within...
JACKSON, MO
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Stamford's soon-to-be $81.7M, 928-spot commuter garage project gets official debut

STAMFORD — The road to a new commuter garage in Stamford has been far from smooth, but on Monday morning, Connecticut officials celebrated finally moving forward on the perennially postponed project. Five years after a deal to reimagine the Stamford Transportation Center and its dilapidated state garage fell apart, Gov....
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy