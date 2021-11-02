Ella Emhoff & BF Sam Hine Hold Hands On Date Night At WSJ Awards In NYC — Photos

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After confirming a romance with Sam Hine, Ella Emhoff was spotted holding hands with the magazine editor, getting cozy at the WSJ awards.

Ella Emhoff, 22, looked more stylish than ever when she attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards on Monday night, showing up to the occasion with boyfriend Sam Hine, 27. The couple were spotted holding hands at the event which is described as honoring “groundbreaking talents from a range of disciplines.”

The daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter Vice President Kamala Harris wore a long white dress and paired the look with chunky black shoes, a thin silver necklace, brown leather purse, and her signature glasses. Ella’s GQ editor boyfriend wore a grey suit with a white button down shirt and black tie, pairing the outfit with black oxford dress shoes.

Ella Emhoff & Sam Hine attend the WSJ Innovator Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

When arriving at the ceremony, Ella wore a long, black leather coat with a cream-colored collar, walking into the event holding hands with her beau. The sweet moment between the two came after they engaged in some PDA this summer, kissing on a boat while soaking up the sun together.

Ella Emhoff & Sam Hine arrive at the WSJ Innovator Awards, NYC. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstockk)

Ella, who is the daughter of father Doug’s first wife Kerstin Emhoff, opened up in a new interview with Vanity Fair about her personal life, revealing to the outlet that she was dating the magazine editor. During her interview, she shared that her idea of a perfect date was “a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it.”

Since graduating from Parson’s School of Design in May, Ella has fully immersed herself in the modeling world, even though her father was initially resistant to the idea. “My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?’ And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist,’” she explained. As for her her personal style, Ella shared that she was ditching her mullet and opting to grow her hair out. “I want to move on from the mullet,” she shared. “I’m ready for the big curly mane.”