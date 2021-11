MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.” Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus. COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO