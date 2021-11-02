CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

McAuliffe, Youngkin hold final rallies ahead of Virginia election

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG04X_0cjj9FMW00
© Greg Nash

LEESBURG, Va. — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) held their final campaign rallies before Election Day on Monday night, delivering contrasting messages in what is expected to be a nail-biter of a contest.

McAuliffe once again took the opportunity at his last campaign event before Election Day to tie Youngkin to former President Trump .

“Guess how Glenn Youngkin is finishing his campaign? He is doing an event with Donald Trump here in Virginia,” McAuliffe said. “I’m here with you, and they’ve got Trump over there.”

“It’s sensitive for us with Trump here in Virginia because of Charlottesville,” he added, referring to the deadly white supremacist riot that took place four years ago when McAuliffe was governor.

“Donald Trump wants to win here tomorrow night so he can next day announce for president of the United States of America. Well, we’re going to put an end to Donald Trump’s future plans right here in Virginia,” McAuliffe said. “I’ve beaten Trump twice in Virginia, tomorrow we go 3 and 0.”

Trump held a tele-rally in support of Youngkin on Monday evening that was closed to the press where he spoke for about six minutes. Youngkin said over the weekend that he was not going to engage with the rally.

However, Democrats say they see an opportunity in tying Youngkin to Trump given the former president’s endorsement of Youngkin and Trump’s deep unpopularity in parts of the state. Trump lost Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

McAuliffe also touted his own record as governor on issues like voting rights, abortion rights and the economy.

“Do you think Glenn Youngkin would do any of this? Of course he will not,” McAuliffe said.

Youngkin did not mention Trump during his rally, but sought to underscore that his gubernatorial campaign was more than a political endeavor.

“We have to have a moment where the power shifts away from the marble halls of Richmond to the kitchen tables,” Youngkin told a crowd.

Youngkin strongly invoked the issues of parents' involvement in school boards and academic curriculum, a theme that he has touted throughout his campaign.

His campaign’s choice to hold the rally in Loudoun County was strategic given Loudoun’s status as the epicenter of school board fights in the U.S.

“What can happen tomorrow can be a statement, a statement that can be heard across this country because America needs us to vote tomorrow as well. America’s watching,” Youngkin said. ”Why because all across this country families are having the same discussions that you all have. I get notes all day long, ‘Glenn stand up for our kids too. Stand up for the rights of our children because we can’t vote this year.”

Youngkin reiterated that, if elected, schools in Virginia would not have political agendas and he would ban "critical race theory."

“What we won’t do is teach our children to view everything through a lens of race where we divide them into buckets and one group is an oppressor and the other is a victim and we pit them against each other and we steal their dreams,” Youngkin said.

The Republican also launched a number of attacks against McAuliffe, saying the Democrat would raise taxes and put government between schools and families.

The candidates’ choice of surrogates at Monday’s rally further illustrated their campaigns’ deep difference.

McAuliffe brought in the founder of the gun control group Mom’s Demand Action, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, and civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

Youngkin, on the other hand, had some lesser nationally known surrogates at his rally’s preshow including Ian Prior, a former Trump administration official and GOP operative who has led the fight against the Loudoun County school board. Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman also addressed Youngkin supporters at the rally.

Democrats and Republicans are viewing the election as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Polls show a tight race with high Republican enthusiasm. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifted the race from “lean Democratic” to “lean Republican” on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sabato
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Randi Weingarten
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Ciattarelli weighing recount demand in New Jersey governor race

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is not ready to concede, arguing that the election is still too close to call but making clear that are not making accusations of fraud. "No one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

The Hill

383K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy