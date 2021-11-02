CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

40 Under 40 honoree: Alanna Lungren of Hartman King PC

Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. As an attorney at Hartman King PC, a boutique Sacramento law firm that specializes in environmental law, Alanna Lungren advises clients including commercial and farm landowners, retailers and transportation companies on environmental compliance and contaminated property transactions. She expresses gratitude...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Rebecca R.A. Smith with Downey Brand LLP

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. As a partner at Sacramento's largest law firm, Rebecca R.A. Smith says her biggest professional accomplishment was leading a group of water service providers through negotiations with the Bureau of Reclamation, allowing them to secure their water rights and refinance tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure costs under federal contracts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

Fast-Growing Civil Engineering + Surveying Firm Outgrows First Sacramento Office

Kier + Wright announces long-term investment with the move to a larger Sacramento office. Despite the ups and downs of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kier + Wright, which provides civil engineering, land surveying and construction staking services, continues to grow exponentially in business and employees. With seven offices located throughout California, Kier + Wright officially announces the relocation of the current Sacramento office in Rancho Cordova to a larger office located in Sacramento. Chuck McCallum, PE, President of Kier + Wright, said the local Sacramento office has grown tremendously since it first opened in 2017 and that the team has more than doubled in the last two years. “Moving to a new location allows us to grow more effectively,” said McCallum. McCallum said Kier + Wright bought the entire 13,864 sq. ft. building, located at 10395 Old Placerville Road, which will house its new 8,952 sq. ft. Sacramento office. This new asset shows Kier + Wright’s commitment to the community and its strength of the Sacramento team. “This purchase illustrates our long-term investment into the Sacramento Market and our employees at Kier + Wright,” adds McCallum. When searching for a larger office location, Steve Calcagno, PE, the firm's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President, was looking for a building with a large floor plate and flexible workspaces designed to accommodate space optionality to provide a substantial amount of room for growth over the next five years. “Having a larger, more modern office will allow Kier + Wright’s staff more opportunities to collaborate effectively,” said Calcagno. “Not just in-house, but with our design and construction partners as well.” Some of K+W’s current local projects can be found in Natomas, Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Loomis, Elk Grove and West Sacramento including projects such Natomas Fountains Multi-Family Development and Parkway Apartments. These are encouraging times for the Sacramento region as businesses like Kier + Wright have managed to flourish and expand even amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#40 Under 40#Work Life Balance#Hartman King Pc#Juris Doctor#University Of The Pacific#Mcgeorge School Of Law#University Of Notre Dame
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Debra Cooper with the California State Assembly

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief consultant to the California State Assembly Human Services Committee. Debra Cooper took an unusual path to her position as chief consultant to the California Assembly's Human Services Committee, which deals with legislation about things like child welfare services, food aid programs and support services for people with special needs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Juan Novello of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Vice president of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As vice president of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Juan Novello leads the organization's economic development activities, coordinating with local and state economic development agencies, colleges and local government. He says...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Crystaline Combs of U.S. Bank

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Crystaline Combs' resume lists the development of strategies that have helped her Sacramento U.S. Bank branch outperform financially within the company. But she says that her biggest professional accomplishment is "having helped people reach their full potential" with her work over...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Kara Greene with the Western States Petroleum Association

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Senior manager of strategic communications with the Western States Petroleum Association. Kara Greene tells the stories of more than one interesting organization. Leading communications for the energy industry trade group Western States Petroleum Association, Greene's resume describes her job as "sharing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Juliana Almanza with Associated General Contractors of California

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief of staff, Associated General Contractors of California. Juliana Almanza joined Associated General Contractors of California as a human resources administrator seven years ago, and rose through the ranks to become chief of staff, the second-highest position in the construction industry's main advocacy group in the state.
CONSTRUCTION
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Maritza Davis of the Sacramento Kings

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Vice president of experiences and social responsibility for the Sacramento Kings. As manager of the Kings' Social Responsibility Department, Maritza Davis helped launch the NBA's "Team Up for Change" program, a summit hosted by a group of NBA teams including the Kings on racial equity and social justice.
NBA
Sacramento Business Journal

How a veteran executive is trying to change the narrative on Latinos in business

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the L'attitude conference, said there still needs to be more focus on Latinos and Latinas in business. Here's what he's trying to do about it. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy