CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets cut Zack Scott loose from front office, months after arrest

Derrick
 7 days ago

The Mets finally decided that they’re not bringing back embattled acting general...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Time to Reset After Zack Scott’s Dismissal

Time to hit the reset button. Mets owner Steve Cohen can look around his office today and see no familiar faces that he brought in. The Mets front office is completely turning over for the second time in as many years with the departures of Jared Porter and Zack Scott. If Cohen wants to turn things around for this franchise the first thing he’ll need is stability.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets shifting strategy in front office rebuild?

The Mets’ attempt to hire a new president of baseball operations or general manager has hit its share of roadblocks, and Dodgers assistant GM Jeff Kingston is the latest executive to decline an interview with the team, according to The New York Post’s Mike Puma. However, several other prospective candidates remain, as it seems the Mets now could be specifically looking for a general manager rather than someone to fully take the reigns of the baseball ops department.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
calltothepen.com

New York Mets still cannot get anyone for front office

The New York Mets are certainly trying to find someone to run their front office. After having a small initial wishlist that was almost immediately eliminated, the Mets began casting a wider net. However, they keep being turned down, as other potential candidates are not interested in leaving their current positions to head to New York.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets’ Front Office Job Viewed As Great Opportunity…Finally

I’m not going to try and sugarcoat it. This past season — and, more specifically, since the All-Star break — was rough on the New York Mets and the fan base. Between all the injuries to start the year, two general managers getting pushed to the side because of their own transgressions, the thumbs-down fiasco, and, you know, the 29-45 second-half performance, there was plenty to make any fan want to pull their hair out. The negative news seemingly continued into the offseason as New York began searching for a new President of Baseball Operations.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets front office search: Seven candidates Steve Cohen could turn to after missing out on top names

The New York Mets have been under Steve Cohen's ownership for nearly a year now. The one constant during that span has been organizational disarray. For a taste, consider the Mets' failures to find a steady lead executive. New York fired Jared Porter -- originally Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson's hire -- earlier this year after ESPN reported on his harassment of a female journalist. Porter's replacement on an interim basis, Zack Scott, was then arrested late in the season on the suspicion that he was driving home drunk following a fundraiser at Cohen's home. Since the season ended, the Mets have been seeking a new president of baseball operations -- a position they intend to fill before they hire a new manager.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Mets Have Spoken To Giants GM Scott Harris About Front Office Vacancy

With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets' Front Office Search Looking Like Repeat Of Last Year

The Mets' search to find a president of baseball operations is starting to feel like deja vu. After it was initially reported that the Mets spoke to San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris about their top vacancy, Mike Mayer of Metsmerized revealed Harris removed his name from consideration. The...
MLB
New York Post

Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman

“First and foremost, the Mets have become a very attractive landing place. I think that is true across the board. I think people are interested in working for the Mets within the game who perhaps were not before.”. — Sandy Alderson, Nov, 10, 2020. A year ago this week, Steve...
MLB
buffalonynews.net

Reports: Mets part ways with acting GM Zack Scott

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott, who had been on administrative leave since early September following a DUI arrest, will not return to the organization, according to SportsNet New York and other media reports. The Mets have yet to make a formal announcement. Scott was hired as assistant...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why The Mets Are Considering Internal Candidates For Top Front Office Position

With the Mets struggling to find an external candidate to take on their president of baseball operations vacancy, they are also looking at internal names for this role as well. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have discussed promoting assistant general manager Ian Levin or...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets front office search: Brewers' Matt Arnold and Blue Jays' Mark Shapiro out of running, per reports

The New York Mets search for a new head of baseball operations has evidently hit more dead ends. The Mets, who have been turned down by several high-profile candidates in recent weeks, appear to have whiffed on Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold, who has withdrawn his name from consideration, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. Arnold had been New York's leading candidate, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Fruitless front office forage moves forward

The Mets are shifting their focus to finding a new general manager instead of a president of baseball operations, and there are a few different candidates they may have initial interest in. Another name who may be on the team’s radar: Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Mets Reportedly Might Just Wait Another Year on Their Front Office Search

Bargaining? I think it’s the bargaining phase. Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance. I’m pretty sure the New York Mets have hit the bargaining phase of grief in their search for a new President of Baseball Operations. If we just wait one more year, then we will totally get who we...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy