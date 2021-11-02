Mets cut Zack Scott loose from front office, months after arrest

I’m not going to try and sugarcoat it. This past season — and, more specifically, since the All-Star break — was rough on the New York Mets and the fan base. Between all the injuries to start the year, two general managers getting pushed to the side because of their own transgressions, the thumbs-down fiasco, and, you know, the 29-45 second-half performance, there was plenty to make any fan want to pull their hair out. The negative news seemingly continued into the offseason as New York began searching for a new President of Baseball Operations.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO