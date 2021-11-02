CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Defeats Indianapolis, 82-46, In Lone Preseason Exhibition

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nWK8_0cjj6whM00

In its lone tune-up before the start of the regular season, Ohio State never trailed as it defeated Division II Indianapolis, 82-46.

The Buckeyes – who were playing their first game with fans at Value City Arena in 606 days due to the pandemic – were without forwards Kyle Young (vestibular dysfunction), Seth Towns (back surgery) and Justice Sueing (lower leg injury).

Guard Eugene Brown stepped up in their absence, adding a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds. So, too, did guard Meechie Johnson and forwards E.J. Liddell and Zed Key, who pitched in 12 points apiece.

Forward Justin Ahrens got the scoring started for Ohio State by hitting a three-pointer on the opening possession of the game. But the early story of the game was Johnson and Key, who combined for 19 of Ohio State’s 41 first-half points.

The Greyhounds scored the first bucket of the second half, but the Buckeyes followed that with a 14-0 run to push the score to 55-27 at just under 16 minutes remaining in the game. Ahrens, freshman guard Malaki Branham and Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler all added a three-pointer during the run.

Indianapolis finally got on the board again with a free throw when Indiana graduate transfer Joey Brunk recorded his fifth foul of the game, but Liddell – who had just three points on 1-of-3 shooting in the first half – scored seven straight points for Ohio State to push it to 62-28.

With a little more than six minutes left in the game, the Buckeyes inserted forwards Kalen Etzler and Harrison Hookfin into the game. They made consecutive baskets to give Ohio State a 74-37 lead.

Up next, Ohio State will open the regular season on Nov. 9 against Akron. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

