A juror is dismissed on the third day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial for making a joke about a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake who is Black. It was Blake’s shooting that triggered Kenosha’s civil unrest. Rittenhouse traveled there from Illinois to patrol the streets with a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle where he shot three men, killing two of them, in what the teen claims was self-defense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO