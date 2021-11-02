CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexican officers fire on pickup carrying migrants, killing 1

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico's National Guard said Monday that its officers opened fire when...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Disease Breaks Out In Migrant Caravan Heading Through Mexico

At least 60 people, including around 40 children, traveling with a migrant caravan through Mexico exhibited symptoms of either Dengue Fever or COVID-19, according to several reports on Wednesday night. Despite the potential disease outbreaks, journalists covering the caravan said the group planned to continue traveling north from Pijijiapan, Mexico....
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Migrant caravan rejects offers of visas by Mexican authorities

A caravan of more than 3,000 migrants from Central America is advancing through Mexico, after leaders rejected the country’s offers of visas to stem the march to the US border. As migrants moved through Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, the government offered them humanitarian visas if they agreed to dissolve...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican#Pijijiapan#Ap#National Guard#Cuban
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
thewestsidegazette.com

Central American Migrant Trades American Dream For Mexican Dream

Migrants’ journeys to the United States are fraught with danger. Central American migrants often experience theft, abuse of authority and extortion. Mexico’s Human Rights Commission estimates that 42.2 percent of migrants crossing the country are victims of robbery, followed by kidnappings (10.7 percent) and organized crime (10.2 percent). Despite the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Spurred by reopening, more migrants head for U.S.-Mexico border

TIJUANA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emboldened by news that the United States and Mexico will reopen shared land-border crossings, hundreds of migrants have arrived at Mexican border cities like Tijuana, hoping the reset will make it easier to cross and seek U.S. asylum. Starting on Monday, the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-km)...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
News-Topic

Barricaded suspect fired shots, threatened to kill officers

RHODHISS — After a man shot a neighbor, he barricaded himself in zhis residence and began firing shots from his residence while threatening to kill law enforcement. Marcus Allen Rudisill, of Magnolia Street, told deputies that he had gotten into an altercation with Toby Alan Horne, 52, when Horne shot Rudisill in the leg with a small caliber rifle, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Derrick

Spain investigates emergency landing, suspects migrant ploy

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has ordered 12 men to be held without bail on suspicion they faked an in-flight medical emergency to make a plane land in Mallorca and give them a chance to enter Europe illegally. The court also said late Monday that the group allegedly menaced...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy