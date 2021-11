It was a shaky start to the season for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they’re now on their first win streak of the year. The Bolts held off the Capitals last night in Tampa, picking up a 3-2 win that puts them in a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division. Vasy played his 300th NHL start and, as always, came up big at key moments. And for you fast food lovers, that means lunch is on the team today!

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO