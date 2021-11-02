Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles with shooting touch

Collin Sexton hasn’t proven to the Cavs that he’s worth $100 million, yet. The Cavs made a couple of big signings this offseason with Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each getting huge new four-year deals, with Allen signing for $100 million. Markkanen for $67 million. Both big men have been vital in the Cavs’ two wins so far. The team is looking good, especially over the last two games (both wins). Collin Sexton was expected by many to get an offer that would be close to the figure Allen got. The Cavs opted against that, and instead, Sexton will play out the final year of his contract and head into restricted free agency.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO