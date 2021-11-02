CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles with shooting touch

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Sexton scored 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) alongside seven rebounds, two assists and...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Collin Sexton putting Nic Batum on a poster

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but be impressed with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. On Wednesday against the L.A. Clippers, Sexton made his presence felt early with his activity on both ends of the floor. Midway through the second quarter after a Lauri Markkanen steal, Young Bull didn’t hesitate in attacking the rim and threw the ball with force–posterizing Nicolas Batum in the process.
NBA
beaconjournal.com

See Collin Sexton's dunk that had LeBron James pumped up

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton threw down a vicious, left-handed dunk in Wednesday's 92-79 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, enough that it warranted some attention from around the league. The win was the Cavs' third in a row. Sexton finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one highlight-reel...
NBA
The Spun

Cavs Guard Collin Sexton Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

There are some Woj Bombs that you never like to see and this is one of them. Per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. It’s expected that Sexton’s absence will be an extended one. The Cavs’ 22-year-old guard exited the action...
NBA
Collin Sexton
Bleacher Report

Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Collin Sexton isn’t a $100 million player, yet

Collin Sexton hasn’t proven to the Cavs that he’s worth $100 million, yet. The Cavs made a couple of big signings this offseason with Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each getting huge new four-year deals, with Allen signing for $100 million. Markkanen for $67 million. Both big men have been vital in the Cavs’ two wins so far. The team is looking good, especially over the last two games (both wins). Collin Sexton was expected by many to get an offer that would be close to the figure Allen got. The Cavs opted against that, and instead, Sexton will play out the final year of his contract and head into restricted free agency.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Sexton to miss significant time

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. Source: Twitter @wojespn. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: The real reason Collin Sexton didn’t get a contract extension with Cavs

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t agree to a contract extension before the season, even though there were some signs that an agreement was close. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic has more details on the Sexton contract negotiations, noting the two sides “were on track to get an agreement in place for something in the neighborhood of $20-25 million a year.”
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James praises Collin Sexton ahead of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup

Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. With eight minutes and 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, Collin Sexton received an outlet pass from Lauri Markkanen just past midcourt and proceeded to dribble around Nicolas Batum with his left hand.
NBA
AllClippers

Collin Sexton Silences Heckling Fan Who Called Him 'Trash'

If anything from Wednesday's game between the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers could be described as trash, it was the offensive output from the Clippers. Scoring just 79 points, the Clippers put up the fewest number of points in a game since last year's 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs were in control from start to finish, but that did not stop a fan from heckling Cleveland's young star Collin Sexton.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Collin Sexton puts Nicolas Batum on a dunking poster in Cavaliers vs Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers look in mood to be among the lower-ranked teams in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Having won 2 of their 4 games in the season so far, they are being led by players like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton. Speaking of the latter, during the Cavaliers vs Clippers latest encounter, the 22-years-old guard framed Frenchmen Nicolas Batum on the dunking poster.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Collin Sexton and CLE’s defense snuffs out Clippers fire

The Cavs got a big win in LA over the Clippers on Wednesday. Collin Sexton led the way with a huge win over the Clippers on Wednesday night, defeating Los Angeles 92-79. The Cavs are in the middle of a long road trip and so far are 2-0 on it, having defeated two Western Conference powerhouses in the Nuggets and Clippers. They’re on a three-game winning streak with all three wins coming over playoff teams.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: W at Clippers reiterated this about Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-2, and have gotten three straight victories over to-be postseason teams in the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers. Now, in the past two outings, the Nuggets were still without Jamal Murray (torn ACL) and the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (partially torn ACL), along with Serge Ibaka (back), most notably. That was because of them continuing on in their recovery from injuries from last season.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Collin Sexton should be able to lean on this for now

It’s been something of a new feel-out process for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton this season. He shifted to more of a 2 guard role, or combo guard role to some degree, last season, and this season, he’s seemingly been more off-ball. With Darius Garland’s presence, that plays into it....
NBA
NBA

Collin Sexton Status Update

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton left Sunday night’s road game at New York in the second quarter with a left knee injury and did not return to action. Further examination of the injury and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a meniscus tear. Sexton will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated.
NBA

