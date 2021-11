After the release of a version celebrating the 10th anniversary of Skyrim, the celebration concert is the icing on the cake. Bethesda has reminded us via Twitter that the concert to commemorate the greatness of one of their most popular games is coming soon. The concert for the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will take place on November 11 at 2 PM Eastern Time at the Alexandra Palace Theater in London.

