Indosat Ooredoo and Cisco have signed an MoU and intend to collaborate on the development of next-generation connectivity solutions for businesses of all sizes. The partnership aims to accelerate the digital agenda of Indonesia by bringing the benefits of advance connectivity and network solutions to businesses of all sizes and across various industries. The collaboration will especially focus on developing appropriate technologies and solutions by developing applications that enable new services to achieve the joint strategies vision for digital transformation.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO