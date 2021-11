Did you know that your voice calls still go over the older school 4G LTE network while your data is on the 5G one? Yes, just like in the last days of 3G the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) handoff was a rarity, now the so-called Voice over New Radio (VoNA) technology over 5G is just about to be implemented, even though we've had 5G data networks for a good while.

