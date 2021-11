Tana Mongeau is being criticized for trying to spread a conspiracy theory about Brian Laundrie. Earlier this week, the social media star used her huge platform to disseminate a pre-existing theory about Laundrie being alive. In a TikTok captioned "I said what I said," Mongeau claimed the skeletal remains found in a Florida nature reserve last week did not belong to Laundrie. Rather, she said they were misidentified by authorities and accused his parents of showing up "with a tooth, and a water bottle and whatever else they could find."

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO