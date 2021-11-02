Winterhawks Player of the Week: Tyson Kozak

On Tuesday, West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week. The redshirt senior went 30-46 for 370 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over the 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 38-31. Doege was 5-6 for 64 yards and capped off the 12-play 75-yard drive, connecting with Winston Wright Jr. over the middle for a 22-yard game-tying touchdown while facing a fourth and three. He also set up the game-winning score, dropping a pass deep down the sideline for a 45-yard completion to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, setting the Mountaineers up at the six-yard line. Three plays later, running back Leddie Brown punched it into the endzone for the touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO