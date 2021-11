Qualcomm today has introduced an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 778G chip from earlier this year. The new mid-range chip is called Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G; the name itself is a mouthful, but this new chip is more or less the same as the predecessor but now brings a boosted CPU and GPU performance. Along with the Snapdragon 778G Plus, the company has introduced three more chips, the Snapdragon 695 5G, the Snapdragon 680 4G, and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO