Eat in the Streets will join the Dia de los Muertos festival in Birmingham for its grand finale this week. The 19th annual Dia de los Muertos festival returned to Pepper Place on Nov. 2. For the second year in a row, the nonprofit arts organization Bare Hands Inc. produced the city’s Day of the Dead festival in the outdoor dining and shopping district, transforming the site into an art installation with commemorative altars, memorial exhibits, flowers, and candles. The four day festival is based on the Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos, the two day celebration where revelers pay tribute and honor to loved ones who have passed away.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO