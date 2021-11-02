Two airlifted to hospital after being shocked outside New Hampshire home

DERRY, N.H. — Two people were being treated in Boston area hospitals after being shocked in Derry, New Hampshire on Monday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside of a home on Mount Pleasant Street.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be two ladders, but it wasn't clear how they may have been involved in the incident.

Derry police said both were taken by medical helicopter to the hospitals. Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.