In May this year, Poco M3 Pro launched in the global market as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G & for a starting price of €179, the device features a 5G SOC, a 90Hz LCD, a 48MP camera & a 5,000mAh battery. Well, Poco is all set to launch the successor as the official launch of Poco M4 Pro 5G is happening on the 9th of November in the global market. This time as well, it is expected to be a rebrand of a Redmi device since the leaks suggest that it is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 11. As we know, the Note 11 series launches in China today, so we will also get to know the specs of the M4 Pro today.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO