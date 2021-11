Now that the Knicks have assembled a playoff-caliber team, are they in position to bolster their talent by trading for a star?. As the New York Knicks continue to build on the surprising success from last season, there is one Big Apple–sized elephant in the room that needs to be addressed. Will they go after a star at the risk of breaking up their core or will they stand pat and continue to build gradually? The team has pretty much brought back the same squad that won 41 games in the shortened 2020–21 season. Led by Julius Randle and an ever-developing young core, they’ve added hometown kid Kemba Walker and a new resident Frenchman, Evan Fournier (don’t Google it).

NBA ・ 17 DAYS AGO