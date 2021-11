ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Fans crowded The Battery outside Truist Park on October 25, 2021, to send the Atlanta Braves off to the World Series. They cheered the team on as the players loaded buses for Houston. The fans said the day couldn’t get any brighter, and neither could the pearls they wore to pay tribute to pearl-wearing outfielder Joc Pederson. “This is very exciting. We are pumped up. We are looking forward to this win,” said Braves fan Saresa Brooks. They’ve been looking forward to this send-off since the last one in 1999. The journey holds special meaning for...

