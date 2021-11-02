CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POLL RESULTS: What will you do with your California stimulus check?

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 1 million Californians who qualify for a Golden State Stimulus check but haven’t received one yet could see a payment as soon as this week.

A total of 1.15 million payments valued at $857 million will be sent out in this latest batch, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

For those anticipating a payment, officials note that it can take several days for direct deposits to show up in bank accounts, and up to three weeks to receive a check by mail after it’s sent.

Most people whose address is in a Kern County ZIP Code should get their payment between now and November 19.

We asked: What do you plan to do with your stimulus check? Spend it? Save it? Or something else?

“BILLS, BILLS, BILLS.”

Timothy Miller, Facebook user

“Use it towards Christmas for my boys.”

Jessica Ketcherside, Instagram user

“I have enough to get by so I’m going to give the money to someone less fortunate than me.”

David Johnson, Facebook user

“Watch other people get theirs.”

Jason Woods, Facebook user

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

KGET

City of Arvin interviews 3 finalists for vacant city manager position

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin interviewed the three finalists in line for the vacant city manager position on Monday. Arvin officials said they had five finalists from a list of 35 based on a nationwide search on Saturday but there are now only three remaining. They include Peter Cosentini of Huntington Beach, […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Experience the best of Downtown Bakersfield with November’s Second Saturday event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hub of Bakersfield invites you to celebrate Downtown Bakersfield with its monthly Second Saturday event, which highlights local businesses on Nov. 13. November’s event will offer special discounts, offers and events to participants in an effort to bring the community together and support local businesses, according to a news release. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

POLL RESULTS: What’s the best nacho spot in Kern County?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday marks National Nachos Day. The first recorded nacho dish came from Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya in 1943. He worked at a restaurant in Piedras Negras in Mexico near the Texas border. He whipped up the first nachos for a group of U.S. Army wives using fried tortilla triangles, jalapenos, and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Arvin names 5 finalists for vacant city manager job

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin has narrowed down a list of candidates to fill its vacant city manager position and residents have a chance to meet them Sunday. Arvin officials said they have five finalists from a list of 35 based on a nationwide search. The candidates are Peter Consentini from Huntington […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Animal Control holds dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vaccinations aren’t just for humans, they’re for dogs too. The City of Bakersfield Animal Control (BAC) is holding a drive-thru dog vaccination clinic for rabies, DAPP and Bordetella Saturday at Kroll Park, 7500 Kroll Park Way, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. California law requires all dogs older than three months […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rep. Valadao requests oversight hearing over halt on water operations plan impacting Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rep. David Valadao last week requested a formal oversight hearing on what he called the Biden Administration’s “anti-science water grab.” In 2020, the Trump Administration issued an updated set of biological opinions that frame the operations plan for water deliveries from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. That water goes to farms and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
