NFL illegal touching penalty, explained

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is issuing a public apology to deceased NFL player Sean Taylor's fans and family after a video surfaced of him dancing in a roped-off area painted with the athlete's retired jersey number. Jackson posted a brief video of himself dancing behind the roped-off area at the Chiefs game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, People reports. Under his feet, viewers can see Taylor's jersey number, 21, painted in a large font on FedEx Field. He's since deleted the TikTok from his account, though it's been reposted on several platforms.

NFL ・ 21 DAYS AGO