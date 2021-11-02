CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Marubeni to consider share buy-back as its financial base improves

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday it would consider buying back its shares as its financial base has improved on robust earnings, changing its current policy of skipping share buy-backs.

Marubeni raised its net profit outlook for the year to next March to a record 350 billion yen ($3.1 billion) from 230 billion yen because of strong earnings from its metals segment, though Chief Financial Officer Takayuki Furuya warned of some corrections in prices of iron ore, copper and coking coal in the October to March period. ($1 = 113.9300 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

SoftBank shares jump 10% on US$9b buy-back

TOKYO (Nov 9): SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 10% on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Financial Services Giant ING Considers Jumping Into DeFi

Dutch financial services behemoth ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) is considering launching its own decentralized finance (DeFi) lending services. What Happened: ING Chief Innovation Officer Annerie Vreugdenhil said during the Singapore Fintech Festival that the firm is working on a trial of its DeFi peer-to-peer lending protocol with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, according to a Monday Ledger Insights report.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Marubeni Corp
Reuters

Indian shares edge lower as financials, Britannia weigh

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weakened after gaining more than 1% in the previous session, while biscuit maker Britannia Industries slipped following a dim earnings report. By 0508 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.09% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as financials slide on NAB warning

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as National Australia Bank’s warning on margins spurred a selloff in the financial sector and offset gains in mining stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session down 0.24% at 7,434.2, after having lost 0.06% on Monday.
MARKETS
Reuters

Shanghai stocks flat as new lending tool fails to excite investors

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks were flat on Tuesday as a new lending tool failed to excite investors, while lingering worries about the real estate sector’s liquidity woes weighed on property stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,497.90, while the CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,833.69...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

UPDATE 1-SPB Exchange sets IPO price range at $10.50-11.50 per share

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it had launched its initial public offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of up to $1.3 billion. SPB, which specialises in listing foreign securities, saw a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan stocks end lower as yen firms; SoftBank Group blunts losses

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares pulled back from midday gains to end lower on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger yen and some discouraging earnings, although a standout performance in tech stocks led by SoftBank Group limited losses. The Nikkei closed 0.75% lower at 29,285.46, after rising as much...
STOCKS
Reuters

Poland's Allegro Q3 profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analysts' forecasts, as consumers continued to shop online despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. The company, whose website has been attracting about 21 million visitors a month, reported...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Musk's potential Tesla stake sale follows share surge

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Should Elon Musk decide to unload some of his stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), he will be capitalizing on a massive rally that has made the electric-vehicle maker one of the world's most valuable companies. The Tesla chief asked his Twitter followers on Saturday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Kazakh cenbank, state firms, sell $1.2 bln on domestic market in Oct

ALMATY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $988 million in foreign currency from its rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in October, while state-owned companies sold $208 million, the central bank said on Tuesday. Sales from the National Fund are primarily made in order to facilitate transfers...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher, Philippine stocks at 20-month high on GDP surprise

* Philippine stocks up for 6th session * Thai baht hits 2-month high * Taiwan stocks lead equity gains, up 0.8% By Arundhati Dutta Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as the dollar dipped ahead of U.S. inflation data, while Philippine shares rose as the country's economic growth slowed less-than-expected in the third quarter. Broadly, Asian currencies gained with Wednesday's inflation print expected to show a large rise in prices, and the Federal Reserve's indication that it will taper bond purchases has left some feeling the pace of rate normalisation will be more moderate. Asia's central banks have also kept rates steady so far, to support their pandemic-hit economies. "With cautious optimism on growth outlook intact, patience on global policy normalisation and yields easing off, there may be room for selective AXJs (Axia ex-Japan) including Indian rupee, Thai baht, Philippine peso, and S.Korean Won to recover, " Maybank analysts said The baht gained 0.7%, and was at its strongest in nearly two months. The currency has benefited lately from the country's reopening of its key tourism sector and falling COVID-19 infections. Thailand's central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Further north, Taiwan's dollar, the Philippine peso and South Korean won gained between 0.1% and 0.5%. In equities, the Philippines extended gains to a sixth session, adding 0.6% to hit a 20-month high after data showed its economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter, easily beating forecasts of 4.8%. Despite growth being slower than the prior quarter, it puts the country on course to meet its target this year. "The improving health situation and a pick-up in the vaccination rate augur well for growth in the coming quarters," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, referring to the Philippines. "We also do not expect any let-up in policy support to growth, particularly as inflation has softened of late," they added. Elsewhere the picture was more mixed, with stocks in Singapore and Malaysia down 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. HIGHLIGHTS: **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.2 basis points at 1.714% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 3.543%​​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.3 basis points at 6.155% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0718 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.34 -8.51 -0.75 6.71 China -0.01 +2.11 0.24 0.98 India -0.02 -1.30 -0.24 28.91 Indonesia +0.14 -1.37 0.33 11.29 Malaysia +0.06 -3.14 -0.72 -6.32 Philippines +0.08 -4.08 0.61 4.23 S.Korea +0.50 -7.73 0.08 3.10 Singapore +0.13 -1.84 -0.51 14.19 Taiwan +0.34 +2.65 0.72 19.07 Thailand +0.73 -8.57 0.16 12.38 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
WORLD
Reuters

Japan's October service sector sentiment at highest in nearly 8 years

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years after state-of-emergency curbs were eased last month and new COVID-19 cases slid. The economy watchers' index advanced 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, the highest level since January 2014,...
RETAIL
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as banks offset surge in AB Foods

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 9 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday as banks offset a jump in Primark-owner Associated British Foods that was fuelled by upbeat earnings outlook and dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nissan raises profit outlook as sales rebound from pandemic slump

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday raised its full-year operating profit outlook by 20% as sales rebounded from a pandemic slump and tight supplies of vehicles allowed it to lower incentive payments and boost margins. Nissan like other big global carmakers has been forced to cut output because of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canadian banks, insurers can raise dividends, buy back shares as regulator lifts moratorium

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks and insurers can resume dividend increases, share buybacks and increase executive compensation, the country’s financial regulator said on Thursday, lifting a moratorium it has imposed on them since March 2020. The Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said in a statement these measures were...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy