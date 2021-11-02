CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia woman says she received $700 ER bill – despite leaving without treatment

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SweXk_0cjiwy9E00

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) – A Georgia woman says she left an emergency room after waiting for hours to be seen, but, despite the lack of treatment, a $700 bill still showed up in her mailbox.

Taylor Davis told WAGA-TV she suffered a head injury in July and went to Emory Decatur Hospital, only to find the ER packed.

“I sat there for seven hours,” Davis said. “There’s no way I should be sitting in an emergency room.. an emergency room for seven hours.”

Davis said she didn’t have her vitals taken, she didn’t hear her name called and no one saw her for her injury. Finally, she got up and left.

‘Clerical error’ leaves Kansas woman with empty apartment

To her surprise, a couple of weeks later the Emory Healthcare bill arrived.

Convinced it was possibly a clerical error, she contacted the hospital and received an email telling her that the emergency room fee is applied before someone is seen by a doctor . “This is hospital protocol,” the email read. “Sorry about that. But the balance is valid.”

Davis says she’s now hesitant to go the ER knowing she can be charged hundreds of dollars before receiving any treatment.

The hospital system sent the following statement to WAGA:

“Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.”

Nexstar reached out to Emory Health for an update Monday but did not hear back before publishing time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WBRE

Gerrity’s looks ahead to pending vaccine mandate for its workers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new mandate from the labor department will require Americans who work at medium and large businesses to be vaccinated or face weekly testing for COVID-19. That directive goes into effect in under two months. “Actions announced by the president are designed to save lives,” said White House Deputy Press […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy