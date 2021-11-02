CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Oh, the horror: Parents steal a third of their kids’ Halloween candy!

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09I83O_0cjiwtjb00

NEW YORK ( Studyfinds.org ) — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.

It usually isn’t just one or two pieces of candy either. Among parents who admitted to stealing candy, the average respondent ate a full third of their child’s Halloween candy haul. The 2019 survey, put together by Spinbrush , also reveals that a shocking 59% of parents have even hidden Halloween candy from their kids!

Parents’ tricks to snag their children’s candy

So how are parents getting away with all this thievery? After stealing some candy, 44% say they simply hide it away and hope their kids don’t notice; 43% pretend the candy magically went missing all by itself; and 41% tell their kids they had to take some in order to “inspect” it for safety. The top five stealing strategies were rounded out with sneaking a few pieces when the kids aren’t looking (40%) and pretending the candy has gone bad (37%).

The most popular places parents hide their stolen sweets include their bedroom (57%), behind food in kitchen cabinets (54%), and on top of the fridge (53%). Other often cited hiding places were parents’ cars (51%) or work offices (46%).

Larceny isn’t the only way parents are satiating their Halloween cravings . More than half of respondents (63%) say they have bought far more candy for trick or treaters than they knew they needed, all so they could feast on the leftovers.

Happy — and healthy — Halloween!

Besides just investigating candy theft, the survey also asked parents about their household candy and dietary rules during Halloween. In all, 66% say they try to limit their candy intake around Halloween time, and 65% set strict rules regarding how many pieces of candy their kids can eat on Halloween. The average amount allowed by respondents was a maximum of 12 pieces.

When asked how they enforce these candy restrictions, the most common answer among parents was to simply instruct their kids to eat a certain amount each day (68%). Other popular strategies include bringing left over candy to work (47%), and hiding extra candy following Halloween (42%).

Eating lots of candy is synonymous with subsequent dental problems , and it’s clear from the survey’s results that cavities are still very much on the minds of American parents each fall. A total of 84% of surveyed parents say they worry about their kids’ teeth around Halloween time and 81% worry about their own dental health.

Luckily, 52% of respondents say both they, and their children, always brush their teeth shortly after indulging in some candy. Other ways that parents ensure their kids’ teeth stay healthy around Halloween include making sure their children brush twice each day (58%), limiting the amount of candy their kids eat (54%), and ensuring their kids use a specific type of toothbrush or toothpaste (53%).

The survey, first published on October 31, 2019, was conducted by OnePoll.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

How to avoid cavities from your kids' favorite Halloween candy

CHICAGO (CNN NEWSOURCE/WLS) -- Trick-or-treating is a fun way for kids and families to get outside, but lots of candy could mean decaying teeth. Childhood tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students miss more than 51 million school...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan officials: Parents should check kids' candy, look for marijuana edibles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Halloween just three days away, trick or treaters will soon be knocking on doors hoping to fill their baskets with candy. But what happens if your child receives a treat that could be harmful? The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center and various attorney generals across the nation are urging parents to check their children's candy.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Stealing Candy#Weather#Studyfinds Org
Reason.com

No One Is Wasting Their Ecstasy on Your Kids' Halloween Candy

Dear police: Can you please stop telling parents to check their kids' Halloween candy for drugs?. Urging tens of millions of Americans to look for something that isn't there is completely pointless, yet every Halloween, the authorities do this. Then again, maybe worrying about outrageously unlikely crimes is just something...
RELATIONSHIPS
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Types Of Candy Western New York Parents Want To Steal From Their Kids

Every parent in Western New York is entitled to a "Parent Tax" when they take their kids out treat or tricking. Yes, if this is your first year as a parent and you have your kids all dressed up and ready to hit the neighborhood or local businesses to grab some candy, know that you are entitled to a "Parent Tax" and you can grab up to 10% of your kid's candy.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
Beach Radio

Be Careful! Halloween Candy Could Get Your Kids Dangerously High

We're getting ready to go trick or treating again and if your kids are like mine, they're beyond excited. Last year we didn't go because you know...COVID but this year I can't hold em' back. There is something I want to warn you about though. A sugar high is one thing, but this is much more concerning...
KIDS
Marin Independent Journal

Marin Voice: Avoid accidents with kids and THC candies this Halloween

Many of today’s marijuana edibles and drinkables don’t have a telltale smell. If you can’t easily sniff and tell what’s pot and what’s not, how can your child?. Can you tell the difference between a regular gummy candy and a THC gummy candy? What about a lollipop? How do you determine if a cookie or brownie is baked with marijuana or not?
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Fatherly

A Math Expert Explains Why Halloween Candy Is Good For Kids’ Brains

Candy might be bad for your kids’ teeth, but it doesn’t have to be bad for their brains! Once parents pilfer a few favorite selections from their kid’s Halloween candy haul, the upside to having a giant stash of treats in the house is limited. Between negotiating portion sizes and living with kids who are short-circuiting from too much sugar and red food dye, the Halloween candy haul can be a pain. But, as educator, researcher, and author Dr. Deanna McLennan reminds parents, the sweet bounty poured from those orange plastic pumpkin buckets, can serve as a fun way to teach kids some mathematical concepts.
LIFESTYLE
WebMD

Why Kids Might Reject Sugar-Free Halloween Candy

Oct. 27, 2021 -- Trick-or-treaters may not be so easily tricked into loving sugar-free treats, thanks to taste buds hard-wired to seek calorie-containing sweets, a new study suggests. Taste isn’t all about choosing peanut butter cups over jellybeans. Since earliest humanity, our sense of taste has helped us detect salty,...
LIFESTYLE
99.5 WKDQ

Pair These Wines with Your Kid’s Leftover Halloween Candy This Year

If you have a lot of left over Halloween candy that you didn't pass out or your kid didn't eat this year, why not enjoy it with a little wine?. Halloween is coming up this weekend. By now, the kids already have their costumes picked out and are very eager to put them on to go trick or treating. They will come home with a ridiculous amount of candy that they likely will never eat. Not only that, but you'll probably have a lot of left over candy at your house that you didn't pass out to trick or treaters. It happens every year.
DRINKS
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia Dentist Paying Kids For Leftover Halloween Candy To Donate To Troops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have any Halloween candy leftover? A dentist is buying your treats for a great cause. Dr. Jason Bresler has already collected pounds and pounds of candy at his Northeast Philadelphia office. His goal is to prevent cavities and to help our troops. He explains how it works. “Buy back candy from kids, giving them money to buy some toys or anything like that. We then match those donations to a couple different local charities — Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the Sunshine Foundation. And all the candy that you see here, plus a lot more that we have in the back is then donated to the troops through Operation Gratitude,” Bresler said. Dr. Bresler is paying $1 per pound of candy, up to 5 pounds. You can drop off the candy at 240 Geiger Road in the Northeast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy