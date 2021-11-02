CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Rancocas Valley over Toms River East, South Group 4 first round - Boys soccer recap

By Andrew Borders
 7 days ago
Jailyl Melvin and Scott Sweeney each had a goal for eighth-seeded Rancocas Valley in a 2-1 comeback win over ninth-seeded Toms River East...

