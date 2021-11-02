CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Howell advances over Princeton - Boys soccer - Central, G4 - 1st round

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Thirteenth-seeded Howell won a shoot out to advance over fourth-seeded Princeton in a scoreless tie in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey, Group 4...

NJ.com

Boys soccer: Newark Academy tops MKA in PK shootout - NJ Non-Public B semifinals

Second-seeded Newark Academy advanced to the final of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey Non-Public B tournament after beating third-seeded Montclair Kimberley in a penalty kick shootout in Livingston. Newark Academy (8-9-3) will face either top-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s or fourth-seeded Wardlaw Hartridge in the sectional championship on Thursday. Newark Academy topped...
NEWARK, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Howell, NJ
Sports
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Holmdel nips Voorhees in OT - CJ G2 semifinals

Sophomore David Weiner scored the game-winning goal in the 93rd minute to help lift fourth-seeded Holmdel to a 2-1 win over top-seeded Voorhees in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey Group 2 tournament in Glen Gardner. Holmdel (12-5-1) will next visit third-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the sectional championship...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Cliffside Park blanks Chatham - Boys soccer - N2, G3 - Semifinal

Randy Alburez struck twice after the break as top-seeded Cliffside Park won at home, 2-0, over fifth-seeded Chatham in the semifinal of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament. Kerry Quevedo dished an assist for Cliffside Park (15-3-3) while Cristian Argueta saved seven shots for the shutout. Chatham...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Summit shuts down Cranford - Boys soccer - N2, G3 - Semifinal

Daniel Faberov and Akira Bofinger knocked in two goals apiece as second-seeded Summit won at home, 6-0, over third-seeded Cranford in the semifinal on the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 2, Group tournament. Jonty Hodges and John Murray scored while Sean Hendrie dished three assists for Summit (16-5), which led 1-0...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Hackettstown edges Caldwell - NJ2 G2 semifinals

Chase Reardon tallied two goals to help lift third-seeded Hackettstown to a 2-1 win over seventh-seeded Caldwell in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit top-seeded Bernards in the sectional championship on Thursday. Cam Reardon had an assist...
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Moorestown ousts Hammonton - SJ G3 semifinals

Senior Robert Intenzo tallied two goals and two assists and Marc Parellada had two goals and an assist as fourth-seeded Moorestown ousted top-seeded Hammonton in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey Group 3 tournament in Hammonton. Mooretown will next host 10th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the sectional championship...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

