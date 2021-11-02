CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Marcus Smart calls out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after embarrassing meltdown vs. Bulls

By Paolo Songco
 7 days ago
The Boston Celtics suffered their fifth loss of the season on Monday in embarrassing fashion. After mounting a significant lead over the Chicago Bulls in the second half, the Celtics had a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter as they allowed Chicago to escape with a 128-114 comeback victory in TD...

NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
Jayson Tatum
Brian Robb
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Celtics star Jayson Tatum speaks out after yet another home loss

The Boston Celtics are off to a disappointing start to their season. They are now 2-3 in their first five games, and their losses have been… uh, not great, to say the least. They lost a double overtime heartbreaker to the New York Knicks in their first game, then got beat up by the visiting Toronto Raptors. They won the next two… but then suffered yet another home loss to the Washington Wizards.
Manning: Marcus Smart Should Be as Accountable as Brown and Tatum

Ime Udoka couldn’t believe Marcus Smart fouled. Luka Doncic hit another iconic leaning game-winning triple in the aftermath of Smart’s take foul that cleared the shot clock and his path to the final shot. He stormed to the other side of the floor with both arms up as Smart and his teammates walked off the floor blank-faced, holding two timeouts in their pocket. The Celtics made multiple late mistakes, but two from the point guard carried extra weight in the outcome.
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest about Nets’ 4th quarter collapse vs. Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets were on the brink of what would have been their second win in two nights on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for them, the Nets suffered a monumental collapse in the fourth period as they let Chicago outscore them 42-17 in the final frame. The game ended with a final score of 118-95, and Brooklyn star Kevin Durant was not at all happy with his team’s performance on the evening.
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics’ Rematch Vs. Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Rob Williams, Marcus Smart out Saturday vs. Wizards; Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford will play

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Celtics will be without a pair of starters for their game against the Wizards on Saturday, though they do return two players from the injury report. Boston coach Ime Udoka said pregame that Robert Williams III is officially out with a non-COVID illness, joining Marcus Smart, who didn’t travel with the team, as the two Celtics out.
NECN

Jaylen Brown Addresses Marcus Smart's Comments, Celtics' Team Meeting

Brown addresses Smart's comments, Celtics' team meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics held a players-only meeting Tuesday to discuss Marcus Smart's candid comments about the team's fourth-quarter offense in a loss to the Chicago Bulls the previous night, as well as what he wanted to see from the team's two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports

What Brad Stevens thought of Smart calling out Tatum and Brown

Marcus Smart's comments Monday night raised plenty of eyebrows outside TD Garden. But how were his remarks received in the Boston Celtics organization?. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Michael Holley in a 1-on-1 interview at Tuesday's ABCD Hoop Dreams charity event and addressed Smart's public call-out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown following a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Chicago Bulls.
