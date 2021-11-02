Celtics’ Marcus Smart calls out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after embarrassing meltdown vs. Bulls

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO