PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for an COVID-19 vaccine for your 5- to 11-year-old? Appointments are filling up fast, but there are many options across the Portland metro area. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said demand is high, but there is more supply now than there was for adults during the initial vaccine rollout. Appointments may be fully booked when you check. Openings are updated as providers get more vaccine supply.

8 HOURS AGO