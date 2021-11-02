Stefon Diggs throws touchdown to fan before Sunday's game

An 11-year-old had the chance to catch a touchdown in Highmark Stadium before Sunday’s Bills’ game.

“It was probably the best day of my life,” Bills’ fan Bryce Muller said.

Bryce Muller was invited to the field by Stefon Diggs. Muller travelled all the way from Virginia to watch the Bills play for his birthday.

He says Diggs originally tried to pass him a football in the stands, but another fan intercepted it.

“Diggs went like ‘no, no, no,” then he asked me to go on the field,” Muller said.

Muller comes to buffalo every few months to visit family. He says his dad is a Minnesota Vikings fan, so he has been watching Diggs ever since he was drafted.

“When he got traded to the Bills, I wasn’t mad at all because its team to team,” Muller said.

And this was his first game in a while but surely a memorable one.

Jen Muller

“At the end of the game, AJ Klein, he gave me his gloves,” Muller said.

He says he plans on taking great care of his new Bills’ player souvenirs and he can't wait to tell his friends all about his weekend away.

And he says thank you to Diggs, Klein, his uncle and mom for making his dream come true.