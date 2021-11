SEATTLE — The first significant snow of the season fell on Western Washington mountains this weekend, bringing nearly 2 feet of snow to some areas. As of Sunday afternoon, Mount Baker and other high elevations had received 23 inches during the previous two days, according to the National Weather Service. Stevens Pass received about 11 inches, and Snoqualmie Pass saw 5 inches, most of it coming Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO