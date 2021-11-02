Original Grinch TV Special Finally Added to a Streaming Service

Happy November! No shave November? No nut November? Mo-vember? Whatever your November cause is, we support it! And so do your favorite streaming platforms, because this weekend is the first one of the month where you can check out all of the movies and shows that were just dumped on the 1st. And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the monthly streaming title dump-fest has something new and exciting for everyone. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.

