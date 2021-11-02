CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘They don’t want to pass the ball’: What Marcus Smart said about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after Bulls loss

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

"It's something that we've been asking for them to do and they're learning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZPks_0cjis9Vw00
As the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter, the Celtics (left to right) Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are pictured reacting to the situation. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Marcus Smart raised eyebrows on Monday following the Celtics‘ 128-114 loss to the Bulls, calling out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for being unwilling to pass.

A reporter asked Smart — who finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting — what he could do to help propel the offense as the team’s point guard.

“There’s only so much I can do without the ball in my hands, I’m just standing in the corner,” Smart said. “We’re running plays for our best players, every team knows that. They do a good job of shutting that down. We can’t allow that. When they shut that down, we can’t keep trying to go to those guys.

“I do everything I can on the other end to try to combat that. I try to talk, I try to make plays, get those guys the ball where they need it, where they want it.”

Tatum, who has struggled this season, finished 8-for-22 from the field with 20 points. Brown fared better — 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting — but the Celtics fell apart down the stretch, dropping the fourth quarter a staggering 39-11.

After so many frustrating losses just seven games into the season, Smart sounded fed up.

“I mean, I would just like to play basketball,” he said. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen, and every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn. They’re still learning and we’re proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team, to open up the court for them later in the game where they don’t always have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the 1-on-1 and see a trap. Just reading that.

“It’s something that we’ve been asking for them to do and they’re learning. We just got to continue to help those guys do that and to help our team.”

Tatum and Brown declined to speak to the media.

Al Horford was asked about getting better looks for Tatum and Brown.

“We just have to make sure we continue to execute, and we need to execute better,” Horford said. “And when I say execute, it’s setting screens when we need to set screens, not turning the ball over, that’s important, and I think if we do those things, I think we’ll be in a better position.”

Comments / 11

Thomas Bailey
7d ago

It'd called basketball and not individual basketball. These players today look at there big egos and stats they don't play team basketball anymore. These kids want to be like LeBron and like MJ and play team basketball and win championships

Reply
4
RGTT
6d ago

I'm a Celts fan. This team refuses to take 2 pnt jump shots. Everything is a 3pnt shot

Reply(2)
4
Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Celtics Problems Aren't New: Marcus Smart Blames Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker Hated Boos, Blake Griffin Get Warning To Not Sign With The Celtics

Over the years, the Eastern Conference has caught up to the Western Conference in terms of having talented players and phenomenal teams. While franchises like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks are all improving, the same cannot be said for the Boston Celtics. Despite...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown's Honest Take On Marcus Smart's Comments: "It Was Something That We Probably Didn’t Need But We All Communicate And Talk To Each Other"

The meltdown against the Chicago Bulls led to the Boston Celtics receiving a lot of backlash from their fans. Although the entire team was part of that poor performance, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had targets on their backs. It is understandable since the two stars are currently franchise players for the Celtics.
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brad Stevens Responds To Marcus Smart Calling Out Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: “I Think Any Time You Have Things To Say, You Say It To The Person Or People."

The Boston Celtics made the headlines this week and not precisely for the best reasons. The Greens are trying to become a competitive team in a stacked Eastern Conference, but that's not easy seeing the level of their rivals. They have internal issues, including Marcus Smart calling out teammates Jayson...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Celtics
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. It’s unclear if the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will play for the Eastern Conference franchise again. Monday morning, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the situation with Simmons. “Ben Simmons...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Manning: Marcus Smart Should Be as Accountable as Brown and Tatum

Ime Udoka couldn’t believe Marcus Smart fouled. Luka Doncic hit another iconic leaning game-winning triple in the aftermath of Smart’s take foul that cleared the shot clock and his path to the final shot. He stormed to the other side of the floor with both arms up as Smart and his teammates walked off the floor blank-faced, holding two timeouts in their pocket. The Celtics made multiple late mistakes, but two from the point guard carried extra weight in the outcome.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy