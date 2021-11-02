CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 pressing concerns from Trail Blazers’ dispiriting loss to Sixers

basketball-addict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning on the second night of a road back-to-back is tough in the NBA, especially for...

www.basketball-addict.com

sacramentosun.com

Clippers force 30 turnovers in routing Trail Blazers

Hot-shooting Luke Kennard scored 23 points off the bench to help the Los Angeles Clippers roll to an easy 116-86 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Kennard made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, as Los Angeles notched its first...
NBA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Clippers crush Trail Blazers for 1st win of season

LOS ANGELES — It was like a commercial for IcyHot. The Icy: Damian Lillard, who shot 4 for 15 and 0 for 8 from 3-point range for 12 points in 28 minutes. The Hot: Luke Kennard, who shot 8 for 10, including a 6-for-7 mark from 3-point range and scored 23 points in 24 minutes off the bench.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Try to Win Three Straight Against the Trail Blazers

The Sixers (4-2) play host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) Monday night. It is the third game on a four-game homestand for the Sixers. They have won the first two games of the homestand, with its most recent win, a blowout win, against the Atlanta Hawks 122-94. Portland comes to town on a four-game east coast road trip. Monday night’s matchup is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Trail Blazers. Portland lost the first leg of its back-to-back against Charlotte Sunday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from ’embarrassing’ loss to Clippers

Forty-eight hours after reaching their peak, the Portland Trail Blazers hit rock bottom. Chauncey Billups’ new team was embarrassed by his old one on Monday night at Staples Center, falling 116-86 to the LA Clippers. Here are three takeaways from the Blazers’ 30-point drubbing, one every bit as ugly as...
NBA
#Sixers#Trail Blazers#Wells#Clutchpoints
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers positives from impressive win over Grizzlies

Spurred by an utterly dominant second-half performance on both sides of the ball, the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night at Moda Center. Here are four positives from the Blazers’ impressive victory, which moves them to 2-2 for the 2021-22 season. The Entire Second Half.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers drop tough one against junior varsity Sixers

The Portland Trail Blazers weren’t shown much mercy by this season’s schedule makers, with four of their first seven games coming against legitimate title contenders in Phoenix, the Clippers (twice), and tonight’s opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers. Well most of the 76ers at least. With Ben Simmons in the gym, but...
NBA
FanSided

The Clippers punch the Portland Trail Blazers in the mouth

The Portland Trail Blazers tried to start a winning streak against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, October 25, 2021. They came up well short, dropping the game, 116-86. The Clips were without Kawhi Leonard, as they likely will be for the entirety of the season, and Marcus Morris and the Blazers went into this game missing Norman Powell, sitting with patellar tendinopathy.
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Blazers' Damian Lillard Felt 'Brotherly Love' From Sixers Fans on Monday

There was an unusual amount of cheers aimed towards one of the opponents on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Typically, when a star comes to face the Philadelphia 76ers, fans in the building tend to boo loud as an attempt to get in stars' heads early on.
NBA
USA Today

Sixers vs. Trail Blazers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their 4-game homestand on Monday as they host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to improve to 3-0 on this homestand with a win.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Shorthanded Sixers Sink Lillard, Trail Blazers

The Sixers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening without their three stars and still managed to win 113-103. Joel Embiid was out due to a planned rest day, and Tobias Harris was pulled after warmups and declared out due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers played as a team and moved the ball very well, ending up with 34 assists on 43 made shots. They worked hard on offense and defense for this win against a healthy Blazers squad. Seth Curry (23 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assts) and Georges Niang (21 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts). Norman Powell led his team, scoring 23 points. Take a look at five observations from tonight’s game:
NBA
opb.org

Trail Blazers season gets off to a slow start

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost two of their first four games this season. Some fans are still worried that star Damian Lillard might be looking to leave the City of Roses. Others remain concerned about the organization’s treatment of a 1997 assault lawsuit against new coach Chauncey Billups. Blazer’s Edge writer Dia Miller joins us to talk about what the upcoming Blazers season could look like. What are you hoping for from the team this season?
NBA
Blazer's Edge

What Happened to 3-and-D Wings for the Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers have sported plenty of good small forwards in the last decade, from Nicolas Batum up to current starter Norman Powell. They’ve fielded shooters, defenders, and scorers at that position. Yet every time we look, the cupboard seems to be bare...or at least barer than it should be. What is going on here, and why are the Blazers constantly in need of 3-and-D guys? That’s the question in today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.
NBA
chatsports.com

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from tough loss to Hornets on first leg of back-to-back

The Portland Trail Blazers squandered a seven-point halftime lead on Sunday, falling to the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on the first leg of a tough Eastern Conference back-to-back. Here are three takeaways from the Blazers’ Halloween loss to Charlotte, one highlighted by another sinister shooting night from Damian Lillard. Porous Second-Half...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Blazers star Damian Lillard’s honest reaction to ‘We want Lillard’ chants from Sixers crowd

Fans of Philadelphia 76ers serenaded Damian Lillard on Monday night as the Portland Trail Blazers came to town. Early in the game, the Sixers home crowd began chanting “We want Lillard” as the Blazers star headed to the free-throw line to shoot a pair. Dame did not pay any attention to the cheers, but as […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard’s honest reaction to ‘We want Lillard’ chants from Sixers crowd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop to 2-2 after 116-96 loss to Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies were outpaced in a 116-96 loss to the CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center. McCollum led the Trail Blazers on a second half scoring barrage finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Damian Lillard followed with double-double scoring 20 points and 10 assists, while Anfernee Simons poured in 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three.
NBA
charlottenews.net

Trail Blazers look to overcome road woes in Cleveland

The road hasn't been kind to the Portland Trail Blazers thus far in the early season. The Trail Blazers continue their search for their first victory away from Portland on Wednesday when they conclude a three-game trek against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portland has dropped double-digit decisions in all three of...
NBA
chatsports.com

Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers are 0-1 on the road this season, for what that’s worth, so they will be out to get their first road win of the year Sunday at the 4-2 Charlotte Hornets led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The Hornets lead the NBA in points per...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Damian Lillard Weighs In On Trail Blazers’ Title Outlook

There were many people that believed the Portland Trail Blazers needed to make some drastic moves when it came to their roster this past NBA offseason. The team has been eliminated from the postseason in the first round in four out of the last five years, which in part led to the ousting of head coach Terry Stotts.
NBA

