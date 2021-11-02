3 pressing concerns from Trail Blazers’ dispiriting loss to Sixers

The Sixers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening without their three stars and still managed to win 113-103. Joel Embiid was out due to a planned rest day, and Tobias Harris was pulled after warmups and declared out due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers played as a team and moved the ball very well, ending up with 34 assists on 43 made shots. They worked hard on offense and defense for this win against a healthy Blazers squad. Seth Curry (23 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assts) and Georges Niang (21 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts). Norman Powell led his team, scoring 23 points. Take a look at five observations from tonight’s game:

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO