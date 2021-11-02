CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snack attack: Bear burgles California home, helps self to KFC

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — John Holden is accustomed to bears encroaching on his Sierra Madre, California, property, but nothing quite prepared him for an encounter that hit a little too close to home.

Holden told KABC that he returned home recently to find his front door wide open and a peculiar intruder in his kitchen: A bear was sitting on his kitchen counter devouring a bucket of KFC he had left unattended.

“I’ve had a lot of other encounters with (bears). I’ve actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else, and they sure made a mess of the place,” Holden told the TV station, sharing video proof of the unauthorized houseguest.

In all fairness, Holden said he really couldn’t blame the bear because he thinks the smell of the chicken was just too overpowering for the bruin to resist.

The homeowner did find it a bit presumptuous, however, that the bear and its friends lounged about his yard after stealing his food, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

