CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

I-Team: Flight Attendants Call For National No-Fly List For Unruly Passengers

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile individual airlines can ban unruly passengers,...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 57

Apoliticalperson
5d ago

All flight disruptions should be met with heavy fines, mandatory jail time, and lifetime bans from ALL public transportation. No exceptions. No excuses.

Reply(2)
33
COVID is Dead
6d ago

Are flight attendants even necessary? Airlines could simply not provide food and beverage service or find ways to automate such services and then have a couple of “ security” personnel to deal with any issues.

Reply(3)
14
James Watt
6d ago

I've got a money saving novel idea. Get rid of flight attendants altogether. One air marshals front and back, passenger brief in the terminal. Door opened and closed by ground crew. There! Problem solved.

Reply(3)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Fly#The I Team#Wbz Tv
westernmassnews.com

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) -- A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NWI.com

Plane flying cross-country diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant

NEW YORK (AP) — An American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, authorities said. Flight 976 was heading Wednesday from John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it landed at Denver International Airport and taxied safely to the gate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airline pilot comes to blow with flight attendant over masks, report says

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Southwest Pilot and Flight Attendant Brawl After ‘Disagreement Over Mask-Wearing’

A pilot with Southwest Airlines was cited for assault and battery after an alleged physical altercation with a flight attendant over wearing a mask, according to USA Today. The Oct. 18 incident occurred at a California hotel bar, where the crew was spending the night after a flight. A public information officer with the San Jose Police Department declined to provide details, but confirmed “the event involved a disagreement over mask-wearing or masks.” The pilot has been placed on leave while the “crew disagreement,” as an airline spokesperson put it, is reviewed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy