I-Team: Flight Attendants Call For National No-Fly List For Unruly Passengers

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.

