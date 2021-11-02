CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jackie Calmes: What does Joe Manchin want?

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujzbD_0cjipzzk00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The man Sen. Joe Manchin III replaced as a senator from West Virginia, Robert C. Byrd, was so deft at securing federal funds — and non-coal jobs — for his needy constituents that the landlocked Mountain State boasts a Coast Guard maritime center. In 2005 when he dedicated a biotechnology science center, one of dozens of places in the state bearing his name, Byrd told the crowd, “You’re looking at Big Daddy!”

Byrd made the most of the Democratic leadership posts he held for most of his 51 years in the Senate. Sen. Jay Rockefeller, the West Virginia Democrat who served alongside him for half that time, had less power but was equally zealous about seeking federal money for social programs benefiting children and the working poor.

Many West Virginians “are fighting to survive,” he said in his Senate farewell address in 2014, adding, “I believe genuinely in the ability of the government to do good, to serve and to right injustices.”

Manchin is a different sort of Democrat. Just ask him.

“I’m totally out of sync with 48 other Democrats,” he said, referring to other senators, at a dinner party Monday at elite Washingtonians’ see-and-be-seen nightspot, Cafe Milano.

Much of the country has figured out as much when it comes to both Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, another out-of-sync Democrat. Months of coverage of their resistance to President Biden’s domestic agenda has built to a tiresome crescendo, as Democrats seek the right combination of spending cuts and taxes on the wealthy to satisfy them without alienating progressives and end this damaging intraparty fight.

You might cut Manchin some slack. Unlike Sinema, who’s from a purple state, he is from a deeply red state that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump twice. He probably will be the last Democratic senator from West Virginia for years; without him Democrats wouldn’t have a majority.

That is what gives Manchin, who represents a population less than 5% of California’s, his incredible leverage. Yet his socially conservative, corporate-friendly stance defined him long before Republicans captured his state, through his 40-year climb from state offices to the governorship and then, after Byrd’s death in 2010, the Senate.

But now that he is exposed to a national audience, many Americans are asking: Why is he opposing social spending and tax credits that would help his impoverished state, perhaps more than any other? And as he opposes initiatives to alleviate climate change, in the interests of his state’s coal and gas companies, what is he doing to help prepare West Virginia’s 1.8 million people (largely white, aging and working-class) for the inevitable phase-out of fossil fuels? Queries to his Senate office went unanswered.

Few states are as reliant as West Virginia on federal money, or get back more than residents pay in taxes. In both 2020 and 2019 (before federal pandemic relief flowed to millions nationwide), a higher share of West Virginians’ personal income came from federal transfer payments — for retirement and disability, healthcare, veterans’ compensation, unemployment aid, food assistance — than in any other state. According to data compiled for The Times by an economist at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Manchin’s constituents relied on federal aid for 33.3% of all personal income last year. That compares with 20% in California.

The liberal West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy wrote last week, “The legislation Joe Manchin is holding up would help his state — a lot.” It cited the bill’s proposals for paid family and medical leave, home healthcare services, an extension of this year’s monthly child tax credit and tax incentives for “the clean energy jobs of the future.”

Already Manchin and Sinema have succeeded in cutting the initial cost of the social spending package, $3.5 trillion over 10 years, roughly in half. Manchin has made clear that he opposes paid family leave (even after Biden lowered the proposed guarantee from 12 weeks to four), tuition-free community college, expanded Medicare and Medicaid, and the package’s core climate change initiatives.

And he really doesn’t like the child tax credit, which was increased this year and paid out on a monthly basis so that most working families receive $300 a month for each child under 6 years old and $250 for those 6 to 17 years old.

He’s demanded work requirements and means testing as conditions for eligibility for aid. “I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving towards an entitlement mentality, that you’re entitled. I’m more of a ‘rewarding,’ ” he’s told reporters.

How many families in his state are single-parent households with women holding down jobs and desperate for child care? In places like West Virginia devastated by drug addictions, more grandparents are raising kids. Should they have to meet work requirements?

Democrats who know Manchin tell me that he doesn’t want to kill Biden’s spending plan; back home, he talks of how much the state stands to gain from it, and from a companion infrastructure package. Yet, they say, he really believes that too many people are looking for handouts, for “free stuff.” He’s afraid the child credit money could just go toward more drugs in towns already ravaged by opioids. He has previously called for random drug checks “if you’re on a public check.”

And he knows that the people most in need of federal benefits don’t vote, while many just above them on the economic rungs resent those “on the draw.” This group does vote — mostly Republican. Manchin wants to be in sync.

Jackie Calmes has been a journalist in Washington for nearly four decades. She is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, based in Washington and writing on national politics and issues.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
New York Post

The Post says: Sen. Joe Manchin needs to nix the $4T mess

Congratulations on helping to get the infrastructure bill passed with a mix of Republicans and Democrats, the kind of bipartisan deal that everyone says they want but rarely happens. Now we implore you: Stop the $4 trillion boondoggle that’s coming next. The infrastructure bill isn’t perfect. Like everything out of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
uticaphoenix.net

Joe Manchin Won and the Progressives Folded Like a Cheap

After a long on-again, off-again back-and-forth standoff over whether they would muster the votes to pass President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, progressives finally folded like a cheap suit late Friday night and passed it, in exchange for almost nothing. Consider how progressives’ demands have shifted these last few months. They...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Things Joe Manchin Says

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is a very important man in the year of our lord 2021. He is, as people in Washington, D.C., often joke, essentially serving as President Joe Biden’s prime minister, a man who can single-handedly decide the fates of the president’s appointments for key positions and crucial provisions of the Democratic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radar Online.com

Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down. Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thechampionnewspaper.com

Thank God for Joe Manchin

About now I can think of more than two trillion reasons to thank God for West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D). And I also have quite a high five and a few amens handy for Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D), this moderate pair of Senate Democrats withholding their votes of approval will likely result in a proposed $3.5 trillion human and green energy infrastructure spending plan coming only in at a still-too-high $1.5-$1.75 trillion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#State Of West Virginia#Coast Guard#Democratic#West Virginians#Washingtonians
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Special message to Senator Joe Manchin

You and I are unique in that for over most of a 1/3 of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level, including governor and U.S. Senator. We started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto, “Mountaineers are Always Free”. We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Manchin has no more excuses. It’s time to fix the filibuster.

For 10 months, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) refused to consider alteration of the Senate’s filibuster rule for legislation to protect voting rights. He insists there are 10 reasonable Republicans who can agree on a reform package. Whether he actually believes that or merely seeks to avoid tough votes that would put him at odds with his state’s conservative voters is unknown.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
thegazette.com

Approachable Joe Manchin: One man, two parties

That Sen. Joe Manchin has been in the Senate since 2010 as a Democrat and now threatens to switch parties is more than just disloyalty. It is an insult to those, despite significant policy differences, who worked to make sure he was heard. Yet, he now says that he “is approachable” by Republicans and might leave his party if he didn’t get his way on President Joe Biden’s social spending proposals.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy