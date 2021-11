Coffee Regional Medical Center announces booster shots are now available for those who previously received the COVID-19 vaccination. Guidance released by the FDA confirms that individuals are eligible for a booster as early as 6 months after the date of their second dose. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The available data show that protection from the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 decreases over time following the initial doses of vaccination. Following an extensive study, the FDA is recommending a booster shot to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong vaccine effectiveness.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO