Everyone is blown away by Kansas City’s 3-4 start. Everyone is flabbergasted by the fact that the Chiefs have 17 turnovers, more than any NFL team. Yes, you read that right. Through seven games, the Chiefs already have 17 turnovers. They had 16 in 2020, 15 in 2019, and 18 in 2018. We aren’t even at the halfway point of the season and the Chiefs already have more giveaways this year than each of the last two years and are one away from tying their 2018 total.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO