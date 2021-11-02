CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Snack attack: Bear burgles California home, helps self to KFC

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3l7U_0cjin36x00

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — John Holden is accustomed to bears encroaching on his Sierra Madre, California, property, but nothing quite prepared him for an encounter that hit a little too close to home.

Holden told KABC that he returned home recently to find his front door wide open and a peculiar intruder in his kitchen: A bear was sitting on his kitchen counter devouring a bucket of KFC he had left unattended.

“I’ve had a lot of other encounters with (bears). I’ve actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else, and they sure made a mess of the place,” Holden told the TV station, sharing video proof of the unauthorized houseguest.

In all fairness, Holden said he really couldn’t blame the bear because he thinks the smell of the chicken was just too overpowering for the bruin to resist.

The homeowner did find it a bit presumptuous, however, that the bear and its friends lounged about his yard after stealing his food, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Tennessee firefighters rescue stuck puppy

CHATTANOOGA, TN — A team of Chattanooga firefighters was able to help a puppy that had its head stuck in a bottle. A Chattanooga police officer found the puppy and brought it to the fire station, as reported by WRCB. Pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook show the firefighters working to cut the blue bottle off the puppy’s neck.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

DNA on beer cans leads to suspect in 1996 death of Florida store clerk stabbed 73 times

ORLANDO — Saliva on his discarded beer cans has led to the arrest of a Florida man accused of stabbing a store clerk more than six dozen times in the winter of 1996. Kenneth Robert Stough Jr., 54, of Eustis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the cold case killing of 31-year-old Terence Leslie Paquette. Stough is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sierra Madre, CA
Sierra Madre, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Astroworld Festival stampede: What we know about the 8 victims

HOUSTON — Eight people died after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the main stage of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday night. Tributes from the victims’ friends and families flooded social media throughout the weekend - eulogizing lost sons, daughters, siblings and students - but authorities did not formally identify the eight people killed until Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Snack Attack#Kabc#Abc7 Eyewitness News#Bruin#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
LIFESTYLE
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: Spike in catalytic converter thefts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man says he caught thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Prius in a Southside parking lot. Thanks to the high cost of precious metals used to make the converters, they’ve become a popular target for thieves. Action News Jax investigator Emily Turner...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
73K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy