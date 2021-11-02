CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Battle over Major Harris' burial exposes frayed family ties

By Bryan Polcyn
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the murder of a 3-year-old boy was not tragic enough,...

www.fox6now.com

fox47.com

Parents of Major Harris's mother struggle with loss and unanswered questions

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- For the first time, we are hearing from Mallery Muenzenberger’s parents. Muenzenberger and her three-year-old son, Major Harris, were killed in Milwaukee during the second week of October. Muenzenberger’s father and stepmother describe her as a sweet girl with the biggest smile. They say Mallery loved to...
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
Radar Online.com

FBI Probing Into Brian Laundrie's Text Messages & Emails, Focusing On Late Fugitive's 'Digital Footprint' In Attempt To Close Gabby Petito's Murder Case

The FBI is putting together Brian Laundrie's "digital footprint," hoping he left anything behind that will help them close the Gabby Petito murder case. According to The Sun, agents are searching tirelessly through the deceased 23-year-old fugitive's text messages and emails in an attempt to map out the days before and after his fiancée Gabby's homicide.
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
