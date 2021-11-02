CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Blair football set to host first playoff game in program history

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXtA0_0cjilwCj00

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – When you think of the best football programs in Montgomery County, you think of schools like Quince Orchard, Northwest, Paint Branch and Damascus. Another school could be entering that conversation.

For the first time in program history, Blair will host a playoff game on Friday.

“It’s amazing, just making history, being the first team to host a playoff, it’s an honor, I’m very proud of this team,” Blair senior linebacker and running back Ryan Frank said. “Throughout the season we started to click more and more, coming together with chemistry, clicking, starting to roll, so it feels good coming into the playoffs. We feel confident.”

The 7-2 Blazers are No. 2 seed in the 4A North region playoffs. They will host Bladensburg Friday night.

“We’re kind of in the shadows of some of those bigger schools,” Blair football head coach Sam Nosoff said. “Most people are talking about the up county schools, especially the QOs, the Northwests, the Damascuses, down here, it’s pretty much Paint Branch and Blake that are mentioned the most, but I think we’re proving that we can hang with the best of them, we can beat the best of them.”

Blair hopes that their success goes further than just making the playoffs, hoping to make a run. The Blazers are looking like a threat with their tough defense and explosive ability on offense.

“We have the athletes, we have the talent, we have the potential,” Blair junior quarterback Kendell Anderson said. “So we just gotta keep going, keep going on straight, keep getting wins. The goal is states, like I said, so we got this.”

Correction: In the video, Blair quarterback Kendell Anderson is presented as a senior, Anderson is a junior.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Mount women’s basketball returns core from NEC Championship team

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball returns four of it’s five starters from last year’s NEC Championship team. “It means a lot to have this group back,” said Mount first year head coach, Antoine white. “[They’re] a very talented group from top to bottom.” Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz both decided […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

“He’s not a typical freshman”: Aussie teenager Blake Jones brings international experience to George Mason men’s basketball

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Blake Jones is not your typical college freshman. “He’s a really skilled perimeter,” said George Mason men’s basketball assistant coach/Australian Nate Tomlinson. “He’s 6’9”-6’10”, really long, very skilled, and his basketball IQ is of a high level.” It’s not just the height and knowledge of the game that makes Blake Jones […]
BASKETBALL
WDVM 25

“Things you can’t really get to in practice, that’s what you play the games for.” Maryland open season against Quinnipiac

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday night, the Maryland men’s basketball team will tip-off their 2021-2022 season against Quinnipiac in a non-conference matchup. For the Terrapins, their first test against Fayetteville state in their exhibition game, revealed some parts of what needs to be worked on, especially as they kick into gear for the […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
City
Silver Spring, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bladensburg, MD
Local
Maryland Football
WDVM 25

NOVA High School Football Week 11 (November 6, 2021)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s the last week of regular season football in NOVA, and in the 6C Region specifically, it all came down to Friday night! South County at Lake Braddock The Bruins led 13-0 at the half over the Stallions. South County WR Brock Spalding left the game with a concussion and did […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WDVM 25

Late mistakes cost Maryland their game against Penn State, lose 31-14

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On 2nd and 3, on Penn State’s 13-yard line, Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had the chance to close the gap between the teams, as they trailed 24-14 with less than minutes left in the game. With the snap, Taulia’s pass intended for Tayon Fleet-Davis, was intercepted by Ji’Ayir Brown, […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Football#Paint Branch#Bladensburg Friday
WDVM 25

Sports agent Leigh Steinberg discusses Aaron Rodgers situation and Taylor Heinicke’s future in Washington

In this week’s Washington Huddle, Bruce Rader was joined by a very special guest, sports agent, Leigh Steinberg. The two discussed the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers recent positive COVID test. They also talked about the future of one of Steinberg’s clients, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Does Steinberg think Heinicke has a future with […]
NFL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy